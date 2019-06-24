PizzaRev REVolutionizes Menu with Beyond Meat® Partnership

/EIN News/ -- Leading Fast-Casual Pizza Brand Maintains Legacy of Health-Forward Menu Innovation



WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PizzaRev, a leader in the booming fast-casual pizza category, is partnering with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, to bring the brand’s revolutionary plant-based proteins to pizza lovers across the country.

Customers now can enjoy Beyond Meat’s Italian Sausage Crumbles, a 100 percent plant-based meat, as a topping option at no extra charge at all PizzaRev locations. The new topping is an additional way the pizza brand is appealing to vegan, vegetarian and “flexitarian” fans. PizzaRev is the first fast-casual pizza chain to feature the popular Beyond Meat product.

“We’re always on the lookout for new ways to bring PizzaRev fans the best and most innovative products,” said PizzaRev’s Chief Marketing Officer Renae Scott. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Beyond Meat, a brand that is committed to top-quality, delicious plant-based options.”

Based in Los Angeles, Beyond Meat was founded in 2009 with a mission of building meat directly from plants to positively benefit human health, climate change, natural resource conservation, and animal welfare. Spanning frozen and fresh, Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins are sold at more than 35,000 retail and food service outlets worldwide.

In recognition of its vegan offerings, PizzaRev earns an “A” grade from PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The introduction of Beyond Meat follows PizzaRev’s partnership with CAULIPOWER announced late last year, which brought the nation’s #1 cauliflower pizza crust brand to PizzaRev locations across the United States. In addition, PizzaRev features Daiya vegan cheese as an option for guests.

PizzaRev leads the charge in accommodating those with dietary needs, offering several options for guests who follow gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and other lifestyles, further demonstrating the brand’s unmatched understanding of today’s consumer.

“Beyond Meat has revolutionized the plant-based food industry, which aligns with our mission perfectly: to be revolutionary in everything we bring to consumers,” added Scott.

To find your nearest PizzaRev location and try the new Beyond Meat topping, visit https://pizzarev.com/locations.

About PizzaRev

PizzaRev inspires its guests to Eat Well. Live Full. Be Revolutionary.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2012, PizzaRev is the Craft Your Own™ fast-casual pizza concept that reinvented the way America eats its favorite food. Guests are empowered to fully customize a personal-sized 11" pizza for one price. Homemade dough options, flavorful sauces, all-natural cheeses, and more than 30 artisanal toppings, everything is on display at PizzaRev and crafted right before your eyes. The pizzas are then fired in a 900-degree, stone-bed oven which produces a crispy Roman-style pizza in just three minutes.

In 2017, Cleveland Avenue, LLC, a Chicago-based accelerator that strategically invests in innovative, consumer-focused restaurant, food and beverage concepts, became a strategic partner and majority investor in PizzaRev.

PizzaRev is currently franchising and operates 39 locations across Mexico and nine states: CA, CO, NV, TN, SD, NY, LA, TX, VA. Visit www.PizzaRev.com for the latest company news and location information. You can also find PizzaRev on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

