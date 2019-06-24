Matt Miller Joins Greystone Seniors Housing Lending Team

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that Matt Miller has joined as a Managing Director on its Seniors Housing finance team. Based in Dallas, TX, Mr. Miller brings deep banking industry experience and client relationships in the Seniors Housing space serving independent living, Alzheimer’s care and assisted living communities.



/EIN News/ -- Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Miller was an Executive Vice President with Texas Capital Bank (TCB), where he spent the last eight years working with national and regional real estate owners and developers. While at TCB, Matt was instrumental in formalizing and growing the bank’s Seniors Housing lending initiative and contributing to an increase in the bank’s assets from $10 billion to over $25 billion.

Previously, Mr. Miller was a Vice President at BBVA Compass and an Assistant Vice President at Guaranty Bank. Mr. Miller attended the Southern Methodist University – Cox School of Business.

“Matt’s strengths and relationships in the Seniors Housing sector, which includes some of the largest owners, operators, and developers in the industry, will be invaluable to Greystone as we continue to expand our lending capabilities and reach,” said Cary Tremper, Managing Director, Greystone Seniors Housing finance team, and to whom Mr. Miller reports. “We welcome Matt to the team as we seek to meet the capital needs of a growing roster of clients.”

