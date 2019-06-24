A123 Systems and Ionic Materials Advance All Solid State Battery Development Using Solid Polymer Electrolyte with Conventional Lithium-ion Electrodes

Significant advancements deliver an ultra-safe battery cell and propel the product to market faster

LIVONIA, Mich., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A123 Systems LLC , a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and systems, and Ionic Materials, an advanced materials company, today announced their milestone advancements in solid state battery development.



/EIN News/ -- Working together through their joint development agreement, A123 and Ionic Materials have developed an innovative and industry first approach to an All Solid State Battery (ASSB) that will accelerate the commercialization of the technology. By combining Ionic Materials' advanced ionically conductive polymer with A123's next-generation NMC/graphite lithium-ion chemistry, the companies have created a battery with high energy density that is exceptionally safe and uses no flammable liquid electrolyte. By not using more exotic electrodes such as lithium metal, an ASSB with a solid polymer electrolyte can be introduced to the market much faster.

The innovation enables the manufacture of a full scale ASSB using today’s high volume lithium-ion manufacturing equipment. The result is a cost effective way to make electric vehicles safer, lighter, and less complex. Applications in the energy storage markets can also benefit from this technology which could reduce or eliminate the need for cooling and the need for fire suppression. This unique approach is expected to enable the high volume launch of solid-state technology into the market as soon as 2022.

This development demonstrates A123’s continued commitment to innovation. “The efforts of A123 Systems and Ionic Materials have been a creative and successful collaboration that has resulted in a state-of-the-art product we are proud to bring to market before anyone else in the industry,” said Jim Paye, acting CTO of A123 Systems. Mike Zimmerman, CEO of Ionic Materials agreed, “The synergy between our two companies produced a level of cooperation that is required to succeed in the ever advancing battery space. We look forward to our continued success in commercializing this technology.”

Mike Zimmerman from Ionic Materials and Brian Sisk from A123 will be presenting results of this development at the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) on Tuesday, June 25 in San Diego, CA.

About Ionic Materials

Ionic Materials is a materials technology company that enables next-generation solid-state batteries. Its breakthrough polymer is the first solid electrolyte to fully function at room temperature and be compatible with lithium and alkaline-based batteries, and enable new and advanced electrode chemistries to significantly improve battery safety, performance and cost. Developed by a world-class team of polymer scientists, Ionic Materials is headquartered in Woburn, MA. For more information, please visit www.ionicmaterials.com .

About A123 Systems

A123 Systems is a global leader in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery cells and systems. Built upon the pursuit of bringing innovation to the market, A123 offers an ever growing portfolio of world-class lithium-ion batteries from a full line of high power mild-hybrid systems to energy dense solutions for the transportation and energy storage markets. For more information, please visit www.a123systems.com .

