Ideon Media expands partnership with Ziff Davis to include Mashable, PCMag and Speedtest by Ookla

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideon Media is pleased to announce that it is growing its digital advertising representation offering, thanks to an expanded partnership with Ziff Davis, a leading global digital-media company operating in technology, gaming, and shopping. With this exclusive agreement, Ideon Media now represents the Canadian advertising across Ziff Davis, which includes Mashable, PCMag, Geek.com and Speedtest by Ookla. Ideon Media will continue to represent IGN, the world leader in games and entertainment media, a partnership established in 2015.



/EIN News/ -- By expanding the partnership with Ziff Davis, a j2 Global company, Ideon Media further bolsters its technology division – reaching over 7.2 million Canadians each month, an audience of tech influencers, buyers and gamers. Mashable is the award-winning destination for all things tech, entertainment, and culture. PCMag is the leading authority on technology buying, and delivering independent reviews of more than 2,500 products per year. ExtremeTech is a leading destination for news and analysis of emerging science and technology trends, and essential software, hardware, and gadgets. Geek.com has been an online resource and community for technology and culture since 1996. Speedtest by Ookla is the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis. Ideon Media is offering high-impact advertising opportunities on these sites, including branded content and custom ad units that can be targeted by category, brand, and audience.

“When we heard that Ziff Davis had purchased Mashable, we couldn’t wait to introduce Canadian advertisers to this legendary property,” said Kevin Bartus, President & CEO of Ideon Media. “Mashable is one of the Internet’s original shareable content properties, and one of the very first media properties I immediately followed when Twitter launched. Now reaching 1.4 million Canadians on the site alone (comScore April 2019), Mashable nicely represents the high calibre of properties that Ziff Davis is investing in, adding to IGN, PC Mag, Speedtest by Ookla and so many more. Mashable is particularly effective at branded content campaigns shared across its audience on the site and across its considerable social reach. The addition of Mashable to the already impressive portfolio of Ziff Davis technology sites more than doubles our reach among technology-savvy higher-income Canadians. We look forward to continuing and deepening our long-term partnership with Ziff Davis, one of the most successful publishers in the world.”

“We’re very excited to be able to broaden and deepen our relationship with Ideon Media, our Canadian partner for the past four years,” said Jason Sinnarajah, SVP, Strategy and Growth at Ziff Davis. “Ziff Davis is growing aggressively across the globe and we look forward to working with Ideon Media to exclusively bring new offerings to the Canadian market as we expand our portfolio of digital advertising opportunities.”

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of j2 Global, Inc., is a leading global digital-media company operating in three core verticals: Technology, Gaming, and Shopping. Its brands – PCMag, Mashable, Speedtest, ExtremeTech, Geek, Toolbox, IGN, AskMen, Offers.com, TechBargains, emedia and Salesify – produce and distribute premium content across multiple platforms and devices. Ziff Davis delivers advertising, performance marketing, data services and licensing solutions to thousands of clients worldwide. Ziff Davis publishes in 26 languages and successfully partners with local publishing operators across 115 countries.

About Ideon Media

Ideon Media is a Toronto-based digital firm that offers a wide spectrum of advertiser solutions with best-in-class publisher representation and wholly owned and operated sites, including SavvyMom.ca and 29Secrets.com. Ideon specializes in custom content programs created by our award-winning in-house editorial team, influencer programs, events, performance network, proprietary data, and analytics. Ideon Media reaches a combined total of 17 million Canadians.

