DELSEY is awarded accolades by U.S. News & World Report and HiConsumption

/EIN News/ -- Paris, France, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 70 years, DELSEY Paris has been creating well thought out luggage with smart features, to simplify travel. Collections are frequently ranked as top by the most exclusive magazines and gift guides across the globe. The iconic French brand has now been recognized by two media references, U.S. News & World Report and HiConsumption Magazine, for designing two of the best carry-on bags.

U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews Names Delsey Chatelet Best Carry-on Luggage of 2019





The Delsey Chatelet has been recognized as the Best Carry-on Luggage of 2019 by U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews team.

U.S. News’ new guide features in-depth information on choosing carry-on luggage and covers a range of options for travelers to consider, including budget-friendly, lightweight and stylish luggage, among others.

U.S. News named the Delsey Chatelet the Best Overall Carry-On Luggage, the Best Hard-Sided Carry-On Luggage, the Best Carry-On for Vacation and the Best Stylish Carry-On.

U.S. News evaluated specific carry-on luggage categories based on consumer needs, including Best Overall Carry-On Luggage, Best Hard-Sided Carry-On, Best Soft-Sided Carry-On and others. U.S. News’ 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes opinions from independent travel experts and third-party reviews.

HiConsumption Magazine

With a passion for an elevated way of living, HiConsumption keeps their readers in the know of what’s to come in the realm of adventure, tech, gear and style. This spring the magazine completed an in-depth analysis of the “Best hard-side bags for travel” and DELSEY CHROMIUM LITE HARD-SIDE made the list!

“DELSEY’s Chromium Lite hard-sided luggage is worth it for a number of factors. That includes a construction of polycarbonate — which is both lightweight and remarkably durable — a dual-position trolley that works with both two and four wheels, a telescoping handle with a rubberized grip, an integrated TSA lock, and plenty of internal organizational options. There’s even a USB port and a dedicated power bank sleeve, so you can charge up all your favorite tech devices on the go.”

These collections, as well as the entire DELSEY line designed to facilitate mobility with security, manoeuvrability, lightness and toughness, enabling the traveler to welcome each departure as a fresh experience, are all available at www.delsey.com.

ABOUT DELSEY:

An iconic brand, DELSEY is a French company and a creator of baggage since 1946. For more than 70 years DELSEY has offered consumers cases which bring together quality and audacious design. DELSEY creates ingenious baggage designed to accompany travellers wherever they go and to adapt to all types of journey, both professional and personal. Its strength grounded in its expertise, the brand is behind numerous innovations recognised by important prizes in the design world. DELSEY brings together style and functionality to create products that reflects the personality of each consumer. Today DELSEY is present on five continents and in more than 110 countries. A DELSEY bag is sold every 10 seconds.

