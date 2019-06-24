MPLA reviews integrated intervention plan for Municipalities

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 24 - The Secretariat of the ruling MPLA party?s Politburo approved Friday in Luanda a memorandum on the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM).,

The discussion follows the Angolan Executive intention to launch the plan in the next few days.

The document was discussed at a session chaired by the party’s secretary general, Paulo Pombolo, aimed at identifying specific actions to be implemented in the short term across the country.

In the final communiqué of the meeting, the Politburo asked for a permanent implementation of PIIM by the Angolan technicians, mainly those residing in these municipalities.

The Friday session also discussed the need to swap the party’s representatives in different electoral commissions.

They include the provinces of Bié, Cuando Cubango, Huambo and Lunda Norte.

The meeting welcomed the newly elected Secretaries General of MPLA (Paulo Pombolo), of Political Bureau for State Reform, Public Administration and Local Authorities (Virgílio de Fontes Pereira) and Politburo for Information (Albinos Carlos).

