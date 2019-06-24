Angolan Vice President travels to Mali
Bornito de Sousa is in representation of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, reads a note from the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the Support Bodies to the vice president of the Republic.
Malian diplomat Alioune Blondin Beye replaced Margaret Anstee as the United Nations Secretary-General's special representative in Angola and was the mediator in the peace and reconciliation process that led to the signing of the Lusaka Protocol on November 20, 1994.
Alioune Blondin Beye died on June 26, 1998 in an airplane crash near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivore.,
