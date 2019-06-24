Angolan Vice President travels to Mali

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 24 - Angola's Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, travels to the Republic of Mali on Wednesday June 25th, where he attends the official ceremony honoring the late Alioune Blondin Beye, former special representative of the UN Secretary-General in Angola.,

Bornito de Sousa is in representation of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, reads a note from the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the Support Bodies to the vice president of the Republic.

Malian diplomat Alioune Blondin Beye replaced Margaret Anstee as the United Nations Secretary-General's special representative in Angola and was the mediator in the peace and reconciliation process that led to the signing of the Lusaka Protocol on November 20, 1994.

Alioune Blondin Beye died on June 26, 1998 in an airplane crash near Abidjan, Côte d'Ivore.

