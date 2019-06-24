Identity Defined Security Alliance Advances Identity-Centric Approach to Zero Trust at Identiverse 2019

Membership Continues to Grow with the Addition of ID DataWeb and NextLabs as Alliance Aims to Put Identity at the Center of Security

DENVER, June 24, 2019 -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), an industry alliance that helps organizations leverage existing cybersecurity investments to establish a stronger security posture, today announced its participation at Identiverse 2019, June 25-28 in Washington, D.C. The IDSA also announced that ID DataWeb, a leader in adaptive identity security, and NextLabs, a leader in dynamic authorization and data centric security, have joined the alliance's growing membership of 23 technology vendors and solution providers.



Identity Defined Security provides real time, intelligence-based access to data and applications by integrating Identity Access Management (IAM) infrastructure with enterprise cyber security technologies. The Identity Defined Security Alliance provides frameworks and practical guidance to help organizations put identity at the center of their security strategy, optimizing cyber security investments while controlling risk as IT infrastructures converge. For organizations looking to adopt a Zero Trust security posture, the IDSA has developed a set of vendor agnostic deployment patterns to guide the process.

Identiverse Events

IDSA Zero Trust Briefing

Wednesday, June 26

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. EDT

Gunston East

Join this interactive presentation to learn about the IDSA and contribute to current research and development focused on redefining Zero Trust in identity first terms. Space is limited. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/idsa-zero-trust-briefing-at-identiverse-tickets-62002877275?.

IDSA Panel Session: What’s Old is New Again. Can Identity Centric Security Finally Make Zero Trust a Reality?

Thursday, June 27

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. EDT

Ballroom

Zero Trust is needed now more than ever, but how do we get there without upending decades of architectural decisions and security investments? Join IDSA Executive Advisory Board Member Julie Talbot-Hubbard, along with panelists Tejas Dharamshi of Netflix Inc., Carlos Garcia of Optum, and Tom Malta of Wells Fargo.

IDSA at the Expo

Visit the IDSA at booth #526 or visit with member companies including: Centrify, Focal Point, NextLabs, Okta, Optiv, Ping Identity, SailPoint, SecureAuth and ThreatMetrix.

Supporting Quotes from New Members

“ID DataWeb is delighted to officially join the Identity Defined Security Alliance. As more organizations digitize and automate their end user workflows, it’s never been more important to establish strong digital trust though identity verification and fraud detection – both upfront, and on an ongoing basis,” said Matt Cochran, VP of product and development for ID DataWeb. “ID DataWeb’s goal is to make it simple for organizations to expand their existing identity investments to include these critical capabilities. We look forward to collaborating with our new partners at IDSA on defining best practices for identity-centric security.”

“We are thrilled to join the growing ranks of the IDSA. As a key contributor to the NIST cybersecurity framework, we look forward to bringing our expertise and perspective to the IDSA, where like-minded organizations are banding together to establish best practices and implementation guidance to safeguard information sharing,” said Keng Lim, founder and CEO of NextLabs. “NextLabs has a long history of delivering best-in-class data-centric security software to protect business-critical data and applications and joining the IDSA is a testimony to our commitment to integrate seamlessly with IAM.”

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The Identity Defined Security Alliance is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers and practitioners that acts as an independent source of education and information on identity-centric security strategies. The IDSA is a nonprofit organization that facilitates community collaboration to create a body of knowledge that provides organizations with practical guidance, implementation best practices and validated solutions to reduce the risk of a breach.

