CentralReach Acquires Pathfinder Health Innovations

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach , a leading provider of EHR and practice management solutions that enable Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism and related disorders, announced today that it has acquired Pathfinder Health Innovations (PHI), a practice management and data collection software solution designed for small to medium-sized (SMB) businesses. The acquisition increases CentralReach’s market share and is expected to provide SMB organizations with a quick-start and easy-to-use solution to gain immediate operational efficiencies. The Pathfinder platform will exist alongside CentralReach’s comprehensive enterprise solution.

“We welcome the Pathfinder Health Innovations team and customer base to the CentralReach family,” said CEO Chris Sullens. “As a mission-driven organization focused on providing our customers with the right solution to help them succeed, adding PHI’s quick-start solution designed for SMBs to our suite just made sense. The ABA market is exploding with nearly 90% of practices in the SMB space - all of which have unique workflows and needs compared to enterprise organizations. The combination of the Pathfinder and CentralReach platforms provide ABA organizations a solution for every stage of their growth from fast-growing startup to highly-complex enterprise organization.”

The team will remain in their Kansas City, Missouri office. Pathfinder CEO, Tina Youngblood will remain on the CentralReach team reporting to Chris Sullens.

“I’m thrilled to be joining forces with CentralReach,” commented Pathfinder CEO Tina Youngblood. “When we combine Pathfinder’s strengths with those of CentralReach, our customers, both large and small, are the ultimate winners. CentralReach has a market leadership position, and Pathfinder fits perfectly with their commitment to people, product and customers. Our existing customers and new customers should expect to see great things with our offering under the CentralReach umbrella.”

The acquisition is part of the company’s investment in its product offerings and is the third acquisition in the past 12 months. In December 2018, CentralReach acquired the highly-successful managed billing services company Bronco Billing, now named CR BillMax Services. In May 2018, the company acquired the leading real-time behavior change analytics software provider, Chartlytics .

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and practice management solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism. Powered by its acquisition of Chartlytics, the company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, and learning management. Trusted by more than 65,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit www.centralreach.com or follow us on Twitter @CentralReach.

About Pathfinder Health Innovations

Pathfinder Health Innovations’ mission and vision is to help children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) live more social lives. By providing simple, effective software tools to support ABA-based therapy, Pathfinder strives to contribute to the advancement of people with ASD in meeting their full potential. Launched as ABPathfinder in 2010 and merged with EBI Billing in 2016, Pathfinder Health Innovations’ services span the gamut of a therapy practice’s needs, speeding time to revenue and ensuring increased outcomes for clients.

Media Contact:

Paul Muolo

pr@centralreach.com



