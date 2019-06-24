BioHemp International, Inc (OTC: BKIT) Appoints Ryan Fishoff as Lead Advisor to Company to Assist With CBD Distribution Consolidation Focus 

The ‘King of CBD’ joins the Company as an advisor to help lead its rollup strategy.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – BioHemp International, Inc. (OTC: BKIT), (“Company”) announces that it has appointed American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) Chief Executive Officer Ryan Fishoff as Lead Advisor to the Company. Mr. Fishoff will assist Company CEO, Daniel Blum with M&A Strategy and CBD industry knowledge as the Company begins its consolidation rollup strategy.



/EIN News/ -- Mr. Fishoff has a distinguished resumé in the public markets, having been CEO of American Premium Water for almost two years. He brings comprehensive knowledge of the CBD industry, as he has led American Premium Water to become one of the top manufacturers and marketers of consumer CBD products in the industry. Cannabis Hemp Wire has called Mr. Fishoff “The King of CBD”. Prior to his role at American Premium, Mr. Fishoff spent over six years working in an international private equity firm, CoBe Capital, where he worked on cross-border M&A deals and helped develop turnaround strategies for the CoBe’s acquisitions. Mr. Fishoff holds a Bachelor of Sciences in Business with a concentration in finance from Boston University. He will directly advise the Company and executive management on strategy, M&A, business development, and CBD industry matters. His transactional experience in the public markets and CBD industry will be instrumental to the Company as its strategy is heavily focused on transactions to expand.

Ryan Fishoff, Lead Advisor, commented “I am honored to join the Company as an advisor to assist with its ambitious strategy. Having been in the CBD industry for the past two years, I have seen firsthand that there hasn’t been a distributor that has emerged as a market leader in the space. It was clear to me early on in my tenure as CEO of HIPH that there was an opportunity to consolidate, as I have seen the number of distributors grow exponentially in my tenure, but no one has established themselves as a true market leader. I am happy to advise the Company to achieve this goal. I view this advisory position as complementary to my role at HIPH, as the Company will not be directly developing products, and I hope to help create more channels of distribution for HIPH products. I am excited to work with Daniel and the Company’s management team to provide whatever insight and knowledge that I can of the CBD industry.”

Daniel Blum, CEO of BioHemp International, commented, “I am excited to have Mr. Fishoff join the Company as Lead Advisor. He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry. He will be an asset to the Company and I will certainly lean on him to lead our efforts to become the market leader in CBD distribution. Having Mr. Fishoff advise the Company is another step towards becoming the market leader in the CBD industry.”

BioHemp International, Inc is positioning itself as the market leader in the CBD market, which is expected to reach $22 billion by 2022 . The Company’s rollup strategy is aimed at becoming the market leader by spearheading the natural consolidation of the industry through the creation of a distribution platform targeted at existing consumer CBD wholesalers and retailers. As the market begins to consolidate, the Company is poised to benefit from its first mover advantage.

For more information, view the Company’s website www.BioHempInternational.com

About BioHemp International, Inc.

BioHemp International (OTC: BKIT) is a Company focused on rolling up a distribution platform for CBD providers to become the leading consolidation force in the CBD industry.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. BioHemp International, Inc undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of BioHemp International, Inc.

Contact:

Daniel Blum

BioHemp International

244 5th Avenue, Suite A-154

New York, NY 10001

d_b@biohempinternational.com

646-453-4912



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.