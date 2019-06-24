Endgame Named a 2019 Top Washington-Area Workplace by The Washington Post

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endgame, the leader in endpoint protection, announced today that it has again been named one of The Washington Post’s 2019 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area, marking the company’s fourth consecutive year on the list. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year’s list honors more than 150 companies including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses.



According to Vice President of People Operations, Karen Penn, “Being named to The Washington Post Top Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year is a true testament to the positive workplace environment we aim to foster. We strive to live by our values and create a mission-driven culture focused on the continued growth and development of our people.”

Endgame employs more than 150 staff with offices in Arlington, VA and San Francisco, CA. The company was recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and has also been recognized by SC Media for Best Customer Service at the 2019 SC Awards.

“Now in its sixth year, The Post’s Top Workplaces list continues to reflect companies in the region that cultivate a connection with their workforce,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. “It’s clear from the survey that these organizations share a commitment to providing support and an environment that makes employees feel valued and respected.”

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 20 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2019/business/top-workplaces/ .

About Endgame

Endgame makes endpoint protection as simple as anti-virus. Leveraging advanced machine learning technology, Endgame enables security operators of any skill level to deliver full-force protection, stopping everything from ransomware, to phishing, and targeted attacks. Endgame is the only endpoint security platform to offer a unique hybrid architecture that delivers both cloud administration and data localization that meets industry, regulatory, and global compliance requirements. The US military as well as some of the world's largest commercial organizations rely on Endgame to protect their people, technology and mission, globally.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.



Media Contact:

Megan Grasty

Highwire PR for Endgame

415-963-4174 ext. 26

Endgame@highwirepr.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.