Worldwide Cell Signaling Market Projections to 2024: Increased Funding for Cell-based Research is Driving Market Growth

The major factors for the growth of the cell signaling market include the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increased funding for cell-based research, and technological advancements in cell-based research instruments.



There is rising funding for cell-based research across the globe. For instance, according to the data available on the portal for National Institutes of Health (NIH), an estimated 1,748 million USD was granted for stem cell research in the fiscal year 2018.



In contrast, the actual fund grants for stem cell research in the fiscal year 2017, amounted to 1,646 million USD. Similar increments in funding grants were observed for research in the areas of embryonic stem cell and induced pluripotent stem cell. Similar positive trends in fund grants increment have been observed in the European Union for cell-based research.



Consequently, the increasing participation of government for the development of cell-based research, in the form of incremental funding, is expected to drive the growth of the market studied. Other factors contributing to the growth of the market studied include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in cell-based research instruments.



Key Market Trends



AKT Signaling Pathway is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period



AKT signaling pathway, also known as survival pathway, is responsible for the increased proliferation, loss of apoptosis signaling, and cell growth. The AKT signaling pathway is the most commonly dysregulated pathway in the most prevalent forms of cancer. A number of drugs have been designed, based on the rationale that inhibition of AKT pathway could help in achieving therapeutic results.



A number of drugs based on AKT signaling are currently in various stages of clinical trials. AKT inhibitors can be classified into four categories. The first category consists of competitive inhibitors of the ATP binding site on the kinase domain. The second category is allosteric inhibitors of the AKT kinase domain.



Other similar categories of the drug exist, which are based on the regulation of AKT pathway. Overall, the market for the AKT signaling pathway has the largest share, due to the comprehensive list of pipeline drugs, which are based on the regulation of AKT signaling.



Over the forecast period, this market is expected to increase, as commercial diagnostic tests are expected to emerge, which are likely to be based on down-regulation of AKT pathway, which is expected to be employed as a biomarker in cancer diagnosis.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period



North America is found to hold a major share for the cell signaling market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations.



In the United States, for the fiscal year 2016, USD 520 million was granted by the federal government, for the National Cancer Institute (NCI) budget, for breast cancer research, USD 212 million for colorectal cancer research, USD 241 million for leukemia. Additionally, the estimates available on the National Institute of Health portal for stem cell-based research indicate a cumulative funding budget of more than USD 3 billion, for research in various fields of stem cell applications.



The need for cell signaling in cancer research plays a vital role in the progressive growth of the cell signaling market in the United States. The growing funding in cancer research and stem cell research are directly causing an increase in the cell signaling research area, particularly in the United States. The increasing trend of increment in research funding is expected to lead the growth of the market studied in the United States.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is a moderately consolidated market owing to the presence of small and large market players. Some of the market players are Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increased Funding for Cell-based Research

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Cell-based Research Instruments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High cost of Cell Signaling Systems

4.3.2 Ethical Issues Related to Embryonic Stem Cell Signaling Research

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Signaling Type

5.1.1 Endocrine Signaling

5.1.2 Paracrine Signaling

5.1.3 Autocrine Signaling

5.1.4 Synaptic Signaling

5.1.5 Other Signaling Types

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Consumables

5.2.2 Instruments

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Flow Cytometry

5.3.2 Mass Spectrometry

5.3.3 Western Blotting

5.3.4 ELISA

5.3.5 Other Technologies

5.4 By Pathway

5.4.1 AKT Signalling Pathway

5.4.2 AMPK Signalling Pathway

5.4.3 ErbB/HER Signaling Pathway

5.4.4 Other Signaling Pathways

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.4 Bio-Techne Corporation

6.1.5 Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

6.1.6 Merck KGaA

6.1.7 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.8 Promega Corporation

6.1.9 Qiagen N.V.

6.1.10 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



