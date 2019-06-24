Global Nanoemulsion Market Analysis 2019-2024 - Antibiotics are Expected to Grow at a High CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoemulsion Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nanoemulsion market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



With the constant demand for new and improved vaccines, nanoemulsion applications are expected to rise, globally, and drive this market.



Key Market Trends



Antibiotics are Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Forecasted Period



There is a rising interest in the application of nanoemulsion in antimicrobial properties and be effective anti-biofilm agents. The rising antibiotic resistance has received increased attention from researchers and companies across the world, however, the rate of new antibiotics released in the market for therapeutic treatment against emerging superbugs has been low.



There has been an increasing number of research articles on nanoemulsion over antibacterial properties, such as stability and antibacterial properties of erythromycin oil-in-water nanoemulsion against Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, and Streptococcus pneumonia, published in Asian Journal of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, 2018.



Further, Foamix marketed minocycline (Solodyn - brand name) is the standard of care for moderate to severe acne, for which the company has developed non-emulsion foam for drug delivery of minocycline topically (FMX101), for better effectiveness and lesser side effects. In addition, some other companies have also advanced its product in this segment to the later stages of clinical development, such as OCU300, by Ocugen to treat ocular discomfort and redness. It contains brimonidine tartrate formulated in a nanoemulsion.



With applications in a wide range of antibiotics for several diseases and better treatment possibilities, the companies, which invest in this segment is steady. Thus, over the forecast period, the success rate and adoption may further determine the growth and challenges for this segment.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Overall Market, Throughout the Forecast Period



In North America region, the United States holds the largest market share and this is due to the increasing R&D on drug discovery and technological advancements in nanoemulsion vaccines and drugs which has helped the growth of the Nanoemulsion market in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The Nanoemulsion market is competitive and consists of a few major players and many small players. In terms of market share, these major players currently dominate the market. Some of the major players of the market are Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, Covaris, Inc., Microfluidics (IDEX Corporation), Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., Allergan plc, are among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Stability and Chemical Properties for Efficient Drug Delivery

4.2.2 Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases and Development of Vaccines

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Targeted Therapeutics and Image-Guided Therapies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Manufacturing Expenses and Technical Difficulties

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Anesthetics

5.1.2 Antibiotics

5.1.3 Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

5.1.4 Immunosuppressants

5.1.5 Steroids

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Oral

5.2.2 Parenteral

5.2.3 Others

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Hospital Chain

5.3.2 Retail Stores

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan plc

6.1.2 Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

6.1.3 Covaris, Inc.

6.1.4 Foamix Pharmaceuticals

6.1.5 Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.6 Microfluidics (IDEX Corporation)

6.1.7 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

6.1.8 Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

6.1.9 Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



