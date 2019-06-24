Cowen Strengthens Technology, Media and Telecom Team, Adding Four New Software Bankers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Richard Vieira, Pierre Oustinow, Gurinder Sidhu, and Neil Motwani have joined Cowen’s Technology, Media and Telecom (“TMT”) Banking Team. The experienced team of software bankers previously worked together and will bring their deep knowledge of the sector to Cowen. Messrs. Oustinow, Sidhu, and Vieira will be based in Cowen’s Boston office; Mr. Motwani will be based in New York.



“As software industry veterans with decades of experience working together at their prior firms, this team’s proven track record and deep industry background provide a unique perspective to Cowen’s TMT team and will immediately help our clients outperform,” said Larry Wieseneck, Co-President, Cowen and Company. “Software is a strategic growth area for Cowen’s expanding banking and advisory platform. The increased depth and breadth in this sector will deliver immediate value to our clients, while continuing to drive greater scale and revenue diversification for the firm.”

“We’re very excited to welcome Richard, Pierre, Gurinder, and Neil to our growing technology banking team,” added Chris McCabe, Managing Director, Co-Head of TMT. “With decades of collective experience, this proven team of software bankers is an important strategic addition to our current software platform managed by Peter Gant, Head of Software Banking.”

Richard Viera joins Cowen as Managing Director and Co-Head of TMT with Chris McCabe. Mr. Vieira has more than 24 years of experience, most recently as the Vice Chairman of Technology at Stifel Financial where he drove merger and acquisition (“M&A”) deal generation with a focus on sponsor coverage and larger private deal activity. Mr. Vieira was previously Managing Director and Group Head of Technology Banking at BMO Capital Markets, where he worked closely with Mr. Oustinow and Mr. Motwani. Earlier in his career, Mr. Vieira held senior technology banking roles at 2SV Capital, Jefferies, and Broadview International.

Pierre Oustinow joins Cowen as Managing Director and Co-Head of TMT M&A, alongside Setch Subudhayangkul. With more than 20 years of experience in technology and investment banking, Mr. Oustinow was most recently Managing Director, Head of the Technology M&A Group and Co-Head of Software at BMO Capital Markets in Boston, a group of over 20 bankers. Prior to that, he held technology banking positions at Evercore Partners, Jefferies, and Goldman Sachs.

Gurinder Sidhu comes to Cowen as Managing Director from Stifel Financial, where he was Managing Director of Technology Banking. There he established and led Stifel’s security software practice and built comprehensive coverage across a broad spectrum of public and private security companies. Prior to that, Mr. Sidhu held technology investment banking positions at BMO Capital Markets and Credit Suisse.

Neil Motwani comes to Cowen as Director with more than 13 years of M&A experience, most recently at BMO Capital Markets as Director of M&A. During this time, he provided strategic and financial advice across various industries within technology, with a primary focus on software. Prior to that, he worked at Nomura Securities International and UBS Investment Bank in technology M&A.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com.

Media Contacts:



Cowen

Lynda Caravello

646-562-1676

lynda.caravello@cowen.com

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

646-569-5897

dg@gagnierfc.com



