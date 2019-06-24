Global Continuous Delivery Market Outlook to 2024 - The Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technology Drives Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Delivery Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The continuous delivery market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.75%, during the forecast period 2019-2024.



According to Perforce, 65% of managers, software developers, and executives report that their organizations have started the use of continuous delivery.



Key Highlights



The market for continuous delivery is expanding at a significant rate, due to the adoption of AI and machine learning, rapid deployment of connected infrastructure, and proliferation of automated digital devices.

However, open source continuous delivery projects and tools are set to dominate the commercial continuous delivery tools segment, which is driving the growth of the service continuous delivery market. The continuous delivery market aids businesses or enterprises to transform their service delivery and operations processes to achieve higher accuracy, cost savings, and high productivity.

Additionally, it generates a significant amount of valuable information, which helps make smarter and faster decisions, right from optimizing the current processes and operations to predict when, where, and how to provide best products and services.

However, the lack of skilled labor is expected to hinder the growth of the continuous delivery market. Many organizations are reluctant to accept changes by adopting new technologies in existing processes and toolchains. Organizations find it difficult to adopt end-to-end automated practices for implementing DevOps and continuous delivery tools. Such factors are expected to hinder market growth.

Major Market Trends



Cloud Deployment to Gain Significant Traction

The implementation of continuous delivery tools on the cloud provides high scalability, flexibility, and sharing capabilities, with defined authority. The industry players into continuous delivery tools are utilizing the opportunity to tap the market.

The public cloud is based on the standard cloud computing platforms these type of services is comparatively inexpensive to the private cloud, as the cloud is shared among multiple users.

The cloud technology is steadily gaining acceptance from various enterprises, globally, as cloud-based software and applications are cost-efficient and can be deployed even in a basic IT infrastructure.

However, with continuous development and innovations in technology, many service providers are offering better security with end-to-end encryption and monitoring services.

In March 2018, IBM launched a private cloud platform, which is expected to compel industry players to offer similar solutions. This is, in turn, expected to propel the market growth over the coming years.

North America to Occupy the Largest Share

The North American region is projected to have the largest growth in demand due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the United States. However, benefits, such as improved flexibility and agility as well as being able to implement new applications, also hold significance.

Additionally, in the North American region, companies are adopting cloud-based applications, and it was estimated that nearly 35% of SMBs in the United States have already deployed cloud solutions. There have been a series of mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions in North America to take advantage of this opportunity. For instance, Steltix has partnered with Autodeploy to bring continuous deployment and delivery software suite to the European markets.

The major driver behind these investments has been the continuous evolution of new technologies to utilize the volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, retail, healthcare, communications, and manufacturing applications in North America are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

Competitive Landscape



The continuous delivery market is fragmented. With the adoption of new technologies, many players are entering into the market with innovation and development making the market competitive.



Some of the key players include XebiaLabs, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, Wipro Limited, Salesforce.com, CA Technologies (Broadcom Company), Electric Cloud Inc. (CloudBees Inc.), Red Hat Inc. (IBM), Atlassian Corporation PLC, among others.



Recent Developments



June 2019 - Microsoft launched AI Digital Labs in India. Microsoft will partner with 10 higher education institutions to provide infrastructure, curriculum, training, access to cloud and AI services and dev tools and support. According to Microsoft, nearly 1.5 lakh students will be skilled for a future-ready workforce.

May 2019 - Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, and Dell Technologies announced a strategic technology agreement. Extending the long-standing relationship between the two companies, Dell Technologies will expand the use of Salesforce's market-leading sales, service, and marketing applications and CRM platform, which have been made smarter by Einstein artificial intelligence, to thousands of Dell Technologies employees worldwide, empowering them to deliver even greater customer success.

Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Automation Across Business Processes

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Technology

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Open Source Tools & Projects Dominating Commercial Solutions

4.3.2 Maintaining Data Security & Privacy

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Organization Size

5.2.1 Large Enterprises

5.2.2 Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3.2 Telecom and IT

5.3.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.3.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Government and Defense

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 XebiaLabs

6.1.2 CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

6.1.3 IBM Corporation

6.1.4 Electric Cloud Inc. (CloudBees Inc.)

6.1.5 Red Hat Inc. (IBM)

6.1.6 Atlassian Corporation PLC

6.1.7 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.8 Accenture PLC

6.1.9 Wipro Limited

6.1.10 Salesforce.com

6.1.11 Flexagon LLC

6.1.12 Clarive Software Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



