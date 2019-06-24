Hudson Resources White Mountain Anorthosite Being Tested as a Lunar Simulant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” – TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC "HUDRF") is pleased to announce that the White Mountain anorthosite is being tested by institutions and space agencies as a potential lunar simulant to be used for testing lunar equipment such as rovers, and as a potential building material using Hudson’s CO2 free Anocrete concrete (see NR2018-01). Future lunar missions are planned to travel to the Lunar Highlands and the Lunar Poles where the main geological environment is anorthosite which is very similar to Hudson’s anorthosite in Greenland. Lunar anorthosite was collected by the Apollo 15 and 16 missions in 1971 and 1972.



Hudson is collaborating with lunar scientists at the University of Tokyo who are deeply involved in lunar missions and are at the forefront of space research. The University of Tokyo developed petrological sections and conducted tests which confirmed that Hudson’s anorthosite is very similar to the Lunar Highland material with similar texture, grain size and constituent minerals. Further research is planned in the coming months. Hudson and the University of Tokyo are also in discussions with regard to collaborating on research and development on concrete applications using Hudson’s CO2 free Anocrete concrete.

Hudson has provided material to NASA’s Johnson Space Center for evaluation to use in their testing facilities for rover simulations. The company has also held preliminary discussions with the European Space Agency regarding utilizing Hudson’s anorthosite for lunar research.

Jim Cambon, President, commented: “We are very excited that we have been asked to provide our product to some of the top space agencies and space researchers in the world who are testing our unique anorthosite as a lunar simulant. Great discoveries come from space exploration and by having these leading institutions and agencies work with our anorthosite, there is an opportunity to find even more applications for our product.”

Hudson, through Hudson Greenland A/S, owns 100% of the White Mountain Anorthosite mine in Greenland. The calcium feldspar mine is in operation and permitted for 50 years.

