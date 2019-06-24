Sealed Air Corporation Investigated for Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Block & Leviton LLP

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) and certain of its executives violated federal securities laws.



On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, Sealed Air announced that it terminated its CFO, Bill Stiehl, for cause. The firing comes after the company launched an internal investigation upon receiving two separate subpoenas from the Securities Exchange Commission. The SEC is investigating the Company’s financial reporting and disclosures and its selection of its audit firm, and the independence of that firm.

Shares in Sealed Air traded down almost 5% on June 21, 2019, in reaction to this news, wiping out almost $300 million in Sealed Air’s market capitalization.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sealed Air securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Nate Silver at (888) 868-2385, by e-mail at nate@blockesq.com , or by visiting our dedicated website for this case: https://shareholder.law/sealedair .

Block & Leviton was ranked fourth among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and numerous individuals in securities litigation throughout the country. Block & Leviton’s attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for their clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

Block & Leviton LLP

Nate Silver

(617) 398-5600 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

www.blockesq.com

nate@blockesq.com

SOURCE:

Block & Leviton LLP



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.