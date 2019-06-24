Deacom, Inc. Announces its First International Expansion Plans

US-based ERP company plans to open its first international office in Frankfurt, Germany in January 2020.

Deacom, Inc. the developer of a comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, has announced plans to open a European office in Frankfurt, Germany. The new office will be staffed with experienced sales, support, and implementation personnel to grow Deacom’s customer base and also support existing customers in their internationalization efforts.

“Many of our customers are experiencing great success and rapidly growing their operations beyond the United States,” said Jay Deakins, President and CEO of Deacom. "By opening this office, Deacom will be able to build a team that is highly knowledgeable in manufacturing, distribution, and regulations specific to the various European markets. The all-inclusive ERP platform that we developed specifically for batch and process manufacturers, as well as other complex manufacturing and distribution companies should compete well in this exciting, new market.”

The ERP provider plans to staff the new office with experienced technology and manufacturing professionals from both Germany and other European locations. A group of experienced Deacom employees will transfer temporarily to help open the office and train new employees.

“We want to embrace and learn from European customs and culture, but we also plan to bring our own company culture to our European operation,” said Deakins.

The new Deacom office is tentatively scheduled to open January 2020. For more information about Deacom, visit deacom.com or call 1-877-4-DEACOM.

About Deacom, Inc.

Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM ERP, a comprehensive ERP platform with the industry’s largest functional foundation. As the artisans of ERP software, Deacom builds functionality that specifically resolves the complex challenges of manufacturers and distributors. With a focus on constantly evolving the software, critical business functionality is developed by Deacom into the core platform. This provides a unique opportunity for customers to increase operational efficiency and decrease the total costs of ERP ownership. To learn more, visit deacom.com, follow on Twitter or call 1-877-4-DEACOM.

