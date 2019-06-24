Classic Property Management, LLC Joins Sentry Management to Strengthen Presence in Colorado

/EIN News/ --

Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in homeowner association and condominium management, recently concluded the partnership with Classic Property Management (CPM), located in Colorado. The office supports HOAs and condo associations in the Boulder area. This is the third association management partnership for Sentry in Colorado.

Kathy Lange heads the office of Sentry Management in Boulder Colorado.









Kathy Lange, founded Classic Property Management and during the last 13 years, has built the firm into a local leader. She will serve as the Sentry Management Division Manager for Boulder.

“I felt that combining operation with Sentry Management could service clients better and increase future opportunities for CPM’s employees,” says Ms. Lange. “CPM’s decision, to team with a national company, was made in the best interest of our associations and employees, as we are dedicated to augmenting the quality of service that the homeowners we serve have come to expect. This new relationship will allow us to provide greater support depth, innovation and technologies.”

George Skrbin, Senior Vice President, for the Western Region of Sentry Management, is impressed with “the high level of professionalism, integrity and an exceptional work ethic the staff shows on behalf of the associations they manage,” says Skrbin. “The kudos I have heard as I have met with Boulder area Board members and homeowners has been very gratifying. We want to make sure the Sentry affiliation with this office only strengthens this bond.”

In the coming months, the Boulder office will be renamed Sentry Management. The Boulder office of Sentry Management primarily provides services in Boulder County. Some of the cities and areas served include Boulder, Erie, Gunbarrel, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Loveland, Niwot and Superior. The office recently relocated to 1375 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Suite 100, Longmont, CO 80501. The Sentry Boulder office phone number remains the same at 303-444-1456. Sentry Management has two locations in Colorado and operates in 16 other states. To learn more about Sentry, go to https:Boulder.SentryMgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

