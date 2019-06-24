Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) names an Independent Complaints Review Officer

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Avvy Go as the Independent Complaints Review Officer (ICRO).



/EIN News/ -- As part of its efforts to ensure the quality of its service and the integrity and fairness of its complaint process, ICCRC has created the ICRO position, which allows complainants to ask for a review of a complaint closed on or after July 1, 2018, without referral to the Discipline Committee. Conducting a review is at the discretion of the ICRO, however, once the review is conducted, the ICRO can either decide that the procedures applied were fair or, if an error in fact or law has occurred, refer the complaint back to the Council or the Complaints Committee with a recommendation for further action. The ICRO is empowered to review procedural matters only, not the merits of the complaint.

Since her call to the Bar more than 25 years ago, Avvy Go has worked exclusively in the legal clinic system, serving the legal needs of countless immigrants and refugees. She has devoted her time to practising immigration, human rights, and employment law. She has both experience as a bencher of the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) where she presided over disciplinary hearings, and as a part-time adjudicator for the Health Professions Appeal and Review Board where she reviewed complaints from the public and members of the profession. Avvy has also served in numerous committees such as LSO’s Access to Justice Committee and the Equity and Aboriginal Issues Committee. Since 1992, Avvy has been the Clinic Director of the Chinese and Southeast Asian Legal Clinic where she will continue her work while assuming this part-time appointment with ICCRC.

“Access to justice for immigrants has always been important to me. Working with the regulator of immigration consultants who provide services to immigrants was a natural aspiration,” said Avvy when asked what attracted her to this position. “In my role as an independent reviewer at ICCRC, I want to help ensure the overall transparency and fairness of the complaints process. I look forward to assisting ICCRC in its effective oversight of immigration consultants.”

“Avvy’s experience will be valuable in this ombudsman role. Her position is key as she will assist the Council with meeting its ongoing commitment to regulatory excellence,” said Michael Huynh, Director of Professional Conduct.

Avvy Go has received her B.A. in economics and management studies from the University of Waterloo, LL.B. from the University of Toronto, and LL.M. from Osgoode Hall Law School. Apart from her legal practice, Avvy spends much time doing community and advocacy work for which she has received awards such as the Order of Ontario and the City of Toronto’s William P. Hubbard Award for Race Relations.

About ICCRC

ICCRC is the national regulatory body that promotes and protects the public interest by overseeing regulated immigration and citizenship consultants and international student advisors.

ICCRC’s federal mandate stems from the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) and the Citizenship Act which require anyone providing Canadian immigration or citizenship advice or representation for a fee or other consideration to be a member in good standing of ICCRC. Exceptions are members in good standing of a law society in Canada or the Chambre des notaires du Québec.

Individuals providing Canadian immigration/citizenship services abroad are subject to Canadian law even if they reside outside of Canada.

