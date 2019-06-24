Collbira CEO and Co-founder Felix Van de Maele Named EY New York Technology Entrepreneur Of The Year®

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra, the leader in enterprise data governance and catalog software, today announced that its CEO and co-founder Felix Van de Maele was named the 2019 EY Technology Entrepreneur of the Year® in New York.



/EIN News/ -- Now in its 33rd year, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® is one of the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Van de Maele was selected for the award by an independent panel of business leaders. He will now join regional winners to compete in the national awards program in November.

Founded in 2008, Collibra empowers all data citizens to unlock the value of their data and achieve data intelligence. The past year marked a period of accelerated growth for Collibra with the announcement of $100 million in funding led by CapitalG and with Collibra surpassing $1 billion in valuation.

“It is an honor to be recognized among so many innovative entrepreneurs in New York,” said Felix Van de Maele, CEO and co-founder of Collibra. “I’m proud to share this award with the hardworking and passionate Collibra team as we continue to grow our global community of data citizens.”

About Collibra

As the leader in data governance and catalog software, Collibra helps organizations across the world gain competitive advantage by maximizing the value of their data across the enterprise. Collibra is the only solution purpose-built to address the gamut of data stewardship, governance, and management needs of the most complex, data-intensive industries. Our flexible and configurable cloud-based or on-premises solution puts people and processes first – automating data governance and management to quickly and securely deliver trusted data to the business users who need it. Learn more at www.collibra.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities. For more information, please visit ey.com .

Contact:

Joe Ferrary

Highwire PR

joe@highwirepr.com

201-407-4080

