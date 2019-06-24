Global Optogenetics Market Outlook to 2024 - Light Emitting Diode (LED) Light Equipment is Expected to Observe Fast Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optogenetics Market Outlook to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors for the growth of the optogenetics market include the potential diagnostic tool in the field of neurosciences, rapid growth of advanced technology, and increasing use of multimodal imaging.



The advantage of optogenetics over other neuromodulation techniques is its high-temporal specificity combined with cellular precision. Thus, the increasing research in neuroscience and brain studies has further helped in fueling the growth of the optogenetics market.



Key Market Trends



Light Emitting Diode (LED) is the Segment by Light Equipment is Expected to Observe Fast Growth



LEDs are found to surpass the lasers in every aspect. The LEDs are found to be cheaper, smaller, more reliable, and easier to control. They are being incorporated into implants, allowing the untethered light delivery. The major drawback, and the reason they have not been as widely adopted by the optogenetics community is their difficulty toward coupling the light into a fiber optic cable with high efficiency.



Although individual LEDs can emit as much as five watts of light, the light is emitted in all directions, rather than in a coherent beam. These are one of the major factors that are restricting growth. However, a recent class of fiber-coupled LEDs offers much higher intensities of fiber-coupled light. Hence, there are many advances in both LED technologies and their applications. Effective LED therapies are used in treating cutaneous and neurological diseases. The researchers in LEDs, imaging, light therapy, and optogenetics have understood the basic principles, and hence, they are stimulating the application of LEDs in health care.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



North America is expected to be the leading market for the use of the optogenetic device, primarily in academic and research labs. There is an increase in the number of neuronal diseases, such as epilepsy in the United States with at least 2.9 million adults and children being affected and also a steady increase in the number of neuropsychiatric disorders, which is expected to drive the growth of the optogenetic market. The most common optogenetics application today is with live animals and is rapidly being used in various academic and research labs across the country, which helps in driving the market globally.



There are many advancements in neuroscience that are made possible by the BRAIN initiative (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies), a massive, collaborative, private-public funded project aimed at better understanding the human brain. The USD 100 million was committed to the federal 2014 budget to the BRAIN initiative and has increased funding by USD 100 million each year since 2014. These technologies may open new doors that may boost the optogenetics market in the United States. The RetroSense therapeutics in 2016, has also completed the low dose cohort in the clinical trial of novel gene therapy application of optogenetics. Hence, all these factors have helped in the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is a moderately consolidated market owing to the various small and large market players. Some of the market players are Addgene, Cobalt, Coherent, Gensight Biologics, Laserglow Technologies, Noldus Information Technology, Scientifica, Shanghai Laser & Optics Century, and Thorlabs.



