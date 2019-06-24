Procurement Analytics: The Future of the Market to 2024 by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, End-user and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Procurement Analytics Market (2018 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Procurement Analytics Market size is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 19.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Rapid developments in technology, electronic innovation, and robust cloud infrastructure have boosted companies' need for data-driven alternatives to help them make stronger decisions. Thus, analytics holds a critical position in the businesses that enables them to minimize assets and operational spending and considerably increase return on investments (ROI).



Based on Deployment mode, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Cloud-based services are provided straight via the cloud-based network connection. The cloud deployment method is a rapidly growing segment in the procurement analytics market Organizations can prevent certain expenses such as infrastructure maintenance and technical staff by maintenance using cloud-based procurement analytics solutions. Cloud-based platforms support organisations with restricted budgets for analytical software and solution investments. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) implement their procurement analytical solutions in the cloud, allowing them to concentrate on their key competencies rather than spending their capital in hardware-based infrastructures.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Simfoni Analytics, Proactis Holdings, JAGGAER, Zycus, SAP, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Coupa Software Incorporated, Genpact Limited, and Rosslyn Data Technologies. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and SAP are some of the forerunners in the Procurement Analytics market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Procurement Analytics Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Procurement Analytics Market, by Organization Size

1.4.3 Global Procurement Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

1.4.4 Global Procurement Analytics Market, by End-user

1.4.5 Global Procurement Analytics Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.4 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Procurement Analytics Market by Component

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Procurement Analytics Solution Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Procurement Analytics Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Procurement Analytics Market by Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Procurement Analytics Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Procurement Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Procurement Analytics Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Global On-Premise Procurement Analytics Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Cloud Procurement Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Procurement Analytics Market by End User

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Global Retail & Ecommerce Procurement Analytics Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Procurement Analytics Market by Region

7.1.3 Global Energy & Utilities Procurement Analytics Market by Region

7.1.4 Global Telecom & IT Procurement Analytics Market by Region

7.1.5 Global Manufacturing Procurement Analytics Market by Region

7.1.6 Global Government & Defense Procurement Analytics Market by Region

7.1.7 Global Others Procurement Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Procurement Analytics Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Procurement Analytics Market

8.3 Europe Procurement Analytics Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Procurement Analytics Market

8.5 LAMEA Procurement Analytics Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Simfoni Analytics Ltd.

9.2 Proactis Holdings PLC

9.3 JAGGAER Inc.

9.4 Zycus Inc.

9.5 SAP SE

9.6 Oracle Corporation

9.7 IBM Corporation

9.8 Coupa Software Incorporated

9.9 Genpact Limited

9.10 Rosslyn Data Technologies



