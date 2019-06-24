In-store Analytics: Worldwide Market Projections to 2024 by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-store Analytics Market (2018 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global In-store Analytics Market size is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 21.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Due to its ability to evaluate huge information volumes flooding the retail sector, in-store analytics has achieved significant business momentum across the world. The retail environment in the store today is more competitive now than it was a few years ago. The growing importance of ecommerce has compelled retail shops to make stronger use of large information and analytics techniques to remain competitive and cater to customers.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Mindtree Limited, Inpixon, TDK Corporation, Happiest Minds Technologies, RetailNext, SAP, Celect, IBM Corporation, Retail Solutions, and Amoobi. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and SAP are some of the forerunners in the In-store Analytics market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global In-Store Analytics Market by Component

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global In-Store Analytics Software Market by Region

4.1.2 Global In-Store Analytics Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global In-Store Analytics Market by Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Large Enterprises In-Store Analytics Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises In-Store Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global In-Store Analytics Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Global On-Premise In-Store Analytics Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Cloud In-Store Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global In-Store Analytics Market by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Global Customer Management In-Store Analytics Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Marketing Management In-Store Analytics Market by Region

7.1.3 Global Store Operations Management In-Store Analytics Market by Region

7.1.4 Global Risk & Compliance Management In-Store Analytics Market by Region

7.1.5 Global Merchandising Analysis In-Store Analytics Market by Region

7.1.6 Global Others In-Store Analytics Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global In-Store Analytics Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America In-Store Analytics Market

8.3 Europe In-Store Analytics Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific In-Store Analytics Market

8.5 LAMEA In-Store Analytics Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Mindtree Limited

9.2 Inpixon

9.3 TDK Corporation (InvenSense)

9.4 Happiest Minds Technologies

9.5 RetailNext Inc.

9.6 SAP SE

9.7 Celect Inc.

9.8 IBM Corporation

9.9 Retail Solutions Inc.

9.10 Amoobi S.A.

9.11 Company Overview



