Rapid7 Helps Security and DevOps Teams Identify Misconfigurations to Further Secure Cloud Environments

On the heels of earning Amazon Web Services Security Competency status, Rapid7 advances cloud security productivity with Cloud Configuration Assessment

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced the addition of Cloud Configuration Assessment to its Insight cloud, now available within its vulnerability management solution, InsightVM. Cloud Configuration Assessment gives customers additional visibility into configuration risk within Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.



As organizations move more of their business to the cloud, misconfigurations are increasingly common and leave companies susceptible to unknown risk. Proper configuration of cloud infrastructure is paramount, yet challenging because it requires close collaboration between development, IT operations, and security. With InsightVM, security teams can now gain additional visibility into the vulnerabilities and misconfiguration risks across their cloud environment, providing security teams with the information needed to help ensure IT and development can configure environments securely.

“Cloud misconfiguration can be a major source of risk to an organization, but it’s a risk that can be managed,” said Lee Weiner, chief product officer at Rapid7. “InsightVM simplifies customers’ transition to the cloud and reduces the complexity of having to manage vulnerabilities in hybrid on-premises and cloud IT environments.”

InsightVM can now gather the configuration settings customers have and compare them to the industry-standard CIS AWS Foundations Benchmark. Enhanced InsightVM capabilities include:

Visibility into configurations in one single console, visualized alongside the risk across the entire hybrid environment

The ability to identify misconfigurations that customers can fix across multiple AWS accounts

Search and filter settings based on particular criteria that make it even easier to see which areas to focus on and make necessary adjustments

Results and progress reports visually represented in interactive dashboards

Cloud Configuration Assessment within InsightVM is the latest innovation Rapid7 has created to help customers secure their modern hybrid environments without having to purchase and manage multiple solutions. With InsightVM, customers can see, analyze, prioritize and remediate issues more efficiently across their entire cloud and on-premises operations. Recently recognized by AWS as an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and achieving AWS Security Competency status, Rapid7 continues to invest heavily in helping security teams improve productivity as their organizations move critical workloads to the cloud. By delivering solutions that help teams establish fundamental security controls across on-premises and cloud environments, Rapid7 helps security teams dramatically improve operational productivity through increased visibility, analytics, and automation.

Cloud Configuration Assessment in InsightVM is available now for AWS environments. Rapid7 will also be demonstrating the capabilities of CCA in InsightVM at AWS re: Inforce, booth #219.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 7,900 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

