Media Advisory: Roadside Memorial Sign Honours Shea Fright on 3rd Anniversary Of Her Death In Impaired Driving Crash

LORETTE, Manitoba, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Wednesday, June 26th marks the third anniversary of the tragic death of Shea Fright in an impaired driving crash. To honour her, Shea’s parents, Kelly and Leah Fright, and MADD Canada will unveil a new roadside memorial sign.



Shea was on her way home on June 26, 2016, traveling on Provincial Road 207 just outside Lorette, when her car was struck by an impaired driver in a pick-up truck. The new memorial road sign will be located near the crash site and will feature Shea’s name and MADD Canada’s red ribbon image.

The Fright family, MADD Canada and special guests will unveil the sign on Wednesday afternoon. Media are welcome to attend the unveiling ceremony.

Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 Time: 1 p.m. Location: Co-Op Gas Bar, 11 Laramee Dr., Lorette, Manitoba, R0A 0Y0.

Following the introductory remarks at this location, guests will travel 6 minutes up the road to the sign location for the unveiling.

Roadside memorial signs are a powerful symbol of remembrance and a reminder to the public about the dangers of impaired driving.



Shea’s sign is just the second roadside memorial sign installed in the province. MADD Canada thanks the Fright family for their courage, and the Government of Manitoba for its leadership in establishing this moving roadside memorial sign program.

For more information, contact: Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager, at 1-866-461-4077 or 780-994-6233, or gphillips@madd.ca

