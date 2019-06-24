Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Announces New Transformative Brand Positioning

“From One For All” National Campaign Brings Brand’s Pioneering Spirit to the Forefront of Story and Marks a Number of Brand Firsts

/EIN News/ -- LODI, Calif., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, the number-three wine brand in the United States* with 40 years of history dedicated to raising the standard for everyday wines in America and globally, announces a new milestone with the launch of its new national brand campaign. The “From One For All” campaign celebrates Woodbridge founder Robert Mondavi’s pivotal role in democratizing wine. It is supported by a 360-degree integrated marketing plan backed by the largest investment in the brand’s history.

For the first time, Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi tells the winery’s powerful founding story and industry-changing vision through the lens of its iconic founder Robert Mondavi in the new “From One For All” marketing campaign. Celebrated for his achievements helping to establish California’s reputation for fine winemaking on a global scale through his extraordinary work in Napa Valley, Mr. Mondavi next turned his focus to encouraging a growing wine culture in the US. He believed that good wine shouldn’t be reserved for the wealthy, and at 65 years old he founded Woodbridge Winery in Lodi, California to be a wine for all people.

The campaign brings Robert Mondavi himself and his storied heritage to life through a captivating narrative in Woodbridge’s first ever 60-second TV commercial, as well as 15- and 30-second TV spots. In another brand first, Woodbridge will air these new advertisements during live sports gaining high visibility on ESPN and NFL Network. The brand’s digital advertising creative features compelling language including “Born From A Legend. Enjoyed By All” and a quote from Robert Mondavi “Whatever You Choose To Do, Pour Yourself Into it with Your Heart and Soul.”

“Since its founding in 1979, Woodbridge has remained steadfast in its commitment to making quality California wines of exceptional value for everyday enjoyment,” said Jaymie Schoenberg, Vice President of Marketing for Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Wines. “We are proud to tell Woodbridge’s founding story and salute the pioneering spirit of our revolutionary leader Robert Mondavi, who’s vision made high quality wine more accessible across the globe. We know consumers are seeking a deeper connection to the brands they choose and this new strategy celebrates Woodbridge’s forty-year commitment to our consumers by reliving the history that got us here, with the backing of our largest investment yet.”

TV commercials commenced on June 17, 2019 on cable networks including; ESPN, NFL Network, TBS, HGTV, Food Network, Bravo, and FX, among others. Broadcast, digital marketing and social media ads will being rolling out across Facebook and Instagram today, June 24, 2019, through fall 2019.

“From One For All” was created by Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi’s creative agency of record, Cavalry, produced and directed by Stink Films, edited by Whitehouse Post, with Visual Effects Production by Carbon and Color by CO3. Full credits available upon request.

Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi “From One For All” TV Commercials:

60-second TV Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHRtraZrGLM

30-second TV Commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qrXte8vSQZg

ABOUT WOODBRIDGE BY ROBERT MONDAVI WINES:

Robert Mondavi founded Woodbridge Winery near his childhood home in Lodi, California to make quality wines accessible to wine lovers across the world to enjoy as part of daily life. Mr. Mondavi’s pioneering vision for Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi has raised the standard for everyday wines in America, and has made Woodbridge one of the most beloved wines in the U.S. The trusted heritage and quality of Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi ensures you don’t need to spend more for great wine and the diverse portfolio of classic wines marked by bright fruit flavors made to complement food means there is something for everyone. For more about Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, including food and wine pairings and recipes ideas, please visit www.WoodbridgeWines.com.

