ALION AWARDED $48.6M AIR FORCE ORDNANCE SYSTEMS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT

McLean, VA, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alion Science and Technology announced today that the company has been awarded a $48.6 million task order by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA), under the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Information Analysis Center (IAC) Multi-Award Contract (MAC). The 48-month prime award provides research, development, and engineering solutions for Department of Defense (DoD) ordnance challenges and supports development of methodologies and capabilities to enhance AFRL/RWM research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) capabilities. The majority of work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

Alion’s team of engineers, scientists, and architects along with university professors, will provide research and development (R&D) of damage mechanisms including reactive materials, formulation and manufacturing of traditional engineering materials and ordnance design to exploit energetics, fuzing and structural components. Tasks include research and development of High explosive energetic materials from concept formulation through pilot plant production for transition into existing/future inventory weapon systems; systems and technology to achieve optimum warhead burst point for weapons used against both airborne and surface target; technologies to enable fuzing of current and future weapon systems; assessment of the performance and effectiveness of conventional inventory and conceptual weapon systems; and detonation and reaction processes for the formation of damage mechanisms to ordnance system survivability and end-game performance.

“This program expands our 25-year history providing engineering services, research, and prototyping to the munitions community at AFRL and the AFLCMC Air Armaments Directorate,” said Alan Dietrich, Senior Vice President of Alion. “Our team stands ready to enhance the development of lethal Air Force munitions capabilities as these technologies are transitioned to all phases of development and production.”



ABOUT DoD IAC Program

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Information Analysis Center (IAC) program operates as a part of the Defense Technical Information Center, and provides technical data management and research assistance for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T), and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development, and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

At Alion, we combine large company resources with small business responsiveness to design and deliver engineering solutions across six core capability areas. With an 80-year technical heritage and an employee-base comprised of more than 30% veterans, we bridge invention and action to support military readiness from the lab to the battle space. Our engineers, technologists, and program managers bring together an agile engineering methodology and the best tools on the market to deliver mission success faster and at lower costs. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards, including ISO 9001:2015 certifications and a CMMI Level 3 appraisal. Based just outside of Washington, D.C., we help our clients achieve practical innovations by turning big ideas into real solutions. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

