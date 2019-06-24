FWD Pharma Conference 2019 to Transform Digital Journey of Biotech, Life Science Sectors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- There’s an exciting buildup underway for the FWD Pharma Conference , slated to be held Aug. 6-8, 2019, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Philadelphia City Center in historic Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Organizers continue to add international thought leaders and industry giants to the already impressive lineup of speakers at this 3-day, forward-thinking conference that has established itself as the No. 1 digital transformation event for pharma, life sciences and biotech leaders seeking guidance in a complex digital world.



Produced by Lincoln Health Network, FWD Pharma provides ample networking opportunities for attendees during the conference which is packed with educational sessions, interactive panels, case studies, and hands-on workshops led by top-tier professionals in the life sciences and digital landscape. A diverse faculty of marketing and brand practitioners from leading life sciences organizations will share successful strategies to instigate critical internal change within an organization to understand digital trends and prioritize those with the most impact.

Four themed programs will provide a holistic look at what it takes to truly embed digital into an organization’s business strategy. Topics center on brand and product management, digital marketing and strategy, digital and social analytics, multichannel marketing, customer lifecycle management, social media marketing and engagement, content strategy and more.

Keynote speakers include Erin Russell, general manager of Spotlyte; Ritesh Patel, chief digital officer/health of Ogilvy; and Carmine Attanasio, senior product manager/digital, Myeloma Marketing with Celgene. FWD Pharma facilitates meaningful networking, business connections, opportunities and partnerships that last far beyond the last day of the conference.

About Lincoln Health Network

Lincoln Health Network is the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences go-to source for thought leadership and industry news. Our research is driven through industry case studies – providing actionable data, benchmarking and insights into leading programs. Along with our leading regulatory and compliance information, our events provide a dynamic platform for professionals to gain new education, expand your network and drive business results. Lincoln Health conferences, summits and workshops connect decision makers with peer networking, technology solutions and cutting-edge, peer-driven content. To learn more, visit: https://lincolnhealthnetwork.com/

