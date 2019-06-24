EPSi Partners with HFMA on ‘Return on Analytics’ Content Series

/EIN News/ --

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) has partnered with one of Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) businesses, EPSi, an industry leader in integrated healthcare decision analytics, budgeting and planning solutions, on an ongoing research and content series focused on analytics to help healthcare finance leaders lead their organizations in executing value-enhancing strategies.

HFMA will conduct a three-phase research project and will publish the results throughout the coming year. HFMA members have consistently named data analytics as a topic of high interest according to the HFMA annual Member Needs Survey.

HFMA’s content series sponsorships are designed to connect HFMA members with innovative content tied to specific areas of the healthcare finance ecosystem. Members are provided access to benchmarking through research, strategies and case studies to help them overcome challenges and drive results in their organizations.

As part of the HFMA Return on Analytics™ content strategy for members, HFMA along with EPSi will report on the results of research on how health systems utilize data to sustain operational excellence and address rising care expenses, including how to achieve the best possible return on their analytics investments and fuel the strategies that move them past the data connection chasm. The research will explore how providers plan to use data to achieve better results both clinically, operationally and financially.

“The pressures on today’s healthcare industry dictate that we dedicate more time to data analysis than ever before,” said Mary Mirabelli, HFMA Senior Vice President of Content and Delivery. “Our goal with this project is to help finance leaders better apply the vast amounts of data increasingly available to them in ways that will improve operations and help them better serve patients.”

“The time for change is now. Healthcare organizations are seeking better data and analytics technology to drive informed financial decisions. Emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning and predictive modeling will play a pivotal role in the changing landscape of healthcare analytics. Providers must understand how to yield the best ROI of their technology investments and data usage. EPSi is taking the lead by partnering with HFMA on this important work to discover and report the opportunities and challenges providers face related to data-driven strategic decision-making. We know how risky it can be for providers to go down the wrong path with the wrong technology, data and process. With this partnership, we have committed to contributing to the healthcare industry’s movement toward a more strategic application of what we are branding “Decision AnalyticsTM,” said EPSi CEO Ralph Keiser.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.

About EPSi

EPSi is the industry leader in integrated healthcare decision analytics, budgeting, and planning solutions. More than 950 hospitals in the U.S., including nine of the top 10 rated hospitals, 128 IDN systems, and 40 global academic facilities, rely on EPSi for data-driven insight into managing costs and improving their long-range financial performance.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

