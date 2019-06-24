South Pacific Islands Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband Report 2019: Focus on Papua New Guinea, Fiji, The Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, French Polynesia, New Caledonia and Samoa
This annual publication provides valuable information, analyses and current statistics on the telecoms markets of the seven largest countries in the Pacific region.
It focuses on the markets of Papua New Guinea, Fiji, The Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, French Polynesia, New Caledonia and Samoa. The report includes a regional overview, identifying the key trends and leading operators. It provides insights into the mobile market of each country including mobile subscriber and mobile broadband statistics. Information on the fixed broadband market and statistics is also included with a particular focus on submarine cable and satellite developments.
The South Pacific Islands have recently attracted international interest due to the infrastructure developments occurring in this unique part of the world. In particular, there have been numerous submarine cable build-outs and expansion of satellite services.
The demand for data-based services in the Pacific region is growing, aligning with similar trends around the world. In particular, the demand for mobile broadband is increasing due to mobile services being the primary and most wide-spread source for Internet access across the region.
The three largest countries in terms of population include Papua New Guinea, Fiji and the Solomon Islands. While Papua New Guinea has the largest population by far, it provides opportunities for significant growth considering its mobile penetration is still low at just over 30%. However, there are challenges to be overcome before significant growth can occur.
It is the second largest island of Fiji which is currently considered to be one of the key markets to watch due to it being the most advanced economy in the Pacific island region as well as hosting the highest mobile and Internet penetration. It is also leading in terms of preliminary 5G readiness.
The third largest island, the Solomon Islands, still relies upon 3G mobile and satellite services as its primary means of both communication and Internet access and it will benefit from the submarine cable and satellite developments occurring within the region.
While there are many local operators, there are also regional players including Digicel, which has operated in the Pacific for some time. Recently we have also seen Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH) from Fiji expanding regionally with various acquisitions.
International organisations such as the United Nations, The World Bank and Asian Development Bank have taken a special interest in seeing the general living conditions, as well as communication services, improve in the Pacific region. It has become recognised that access to high-speed internet can vastly improve the economic and social conditions in these emerging markets; many of which are prone to natural disasters and rising sea levels.
Key Developments:
- The Pacific Islands region, also known as Oceania, is a unique part of the world and is prone to natural disasters and rising sea levels.
- 2G services are still in widespread use in many Pacific Island Countries (PICs).
- Satellite services are set to improve for the region with the planned deployment by Kacific Broadband Satellite.
- There a number of submarine cable deployments underway in the region.
- Fiji is leading the way in both 4G LTE deployment as well as 5G readiness.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Regional overview
2. Telecoms industry statistics by country
- Population by the largest country
- Mobile subscriptions by country
- Mobile penetration by country
- Mobile broadband subscriptions by country
- Mobile broadband penetration by country
- Fixed broadband subscriptions by country
- Fixed broadband penetration by country
3. Regional operators
- Digicel
- Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH)
4. Telecommunications infrastructure
- Submarine cable overview
- New submarine cables deployments
- Satellite
- Looking to the future: 5G
5. Papua New Guinea
- PNG: Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Mobile operators
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile statistics
- Fixed market
- Fixed network operators
- Fixed broadband infrastructure
- Fixed broadband statistics
6. Fiji
- Fiji: Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Mobile operators
- MVNOs
- Mobile Infrastructure
- Mobile statistics
- Fixed market
- Fixed network operators
- Fixed broadband infrastructure
- Fixed broadband statistics
7. Solomon Islands
- The Solomon Islands: Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Mobile operators
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile statistics
- Fixed market
- Fixed network operators
- Fixed broadband infrastructure
- Fixed broadband statistics
8. Vanuatu
- Vanuatu: Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Mobile operators
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile Statistics
- Fixed market
- Fixed network operators
- Fixed broadband infrastructure
- Submarine cable
- Fixed broadband statistics
9. French Polynesia
- French Polynesia - Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Mobile operators
- Mobile infrastructure
- 3G
- 4G LTE
- Mobile statistics
- Fixed market
- Fixed network operators
- Fixed broadband infrastructure
- Submarine cable
- Satellite
- Fixed broadband statistics
10. New Caledonia
- New Caledonia: Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Mobile operators and infrastructure
- Mobile statistics
- Fixed market
- Fixed network operators
- Fixed broadband infrastructure
- Fixed broadband statistics
11. Samoa
- Samoa: Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Mobile operators
- Mobile infrastructure
- Mobile statistics
- Fixed market
- Fixed network operators
- Fixed broadband infrastructure
- Submarine cable
- Fixed broadband statistics
Companies Mentioned
- Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH)
- Amper SA
- Blue Sky Samoa
- Bmobile (Vodafone)
- Digicel
- Fiji International Telecommunications Limited (FINTEL)
- Fintel Internet Services (Kidanet)
- Galileo
- Honotua Cable
- Inkk Mobile
- Kacific Broadband Satellites
- Kumul Telikom
- O3b
- Office des Postes et Tlcommunications de Nouvelle-Caldonie (OPT-NC)
- Our Telekom (Breeze)
- PNG DataCo
- Solomon Island Submarine Cable Company
- Southern Cross Cable Network (SCCN)
- Tahiti Nui Telecommunications
- Telecom Fiji Limited (TFL)
- Telecom Vanuatu Ltd (TVL)
- Telikom PNG
- Unwired Fiji
- Vini
- Vodafone Fiji Limited (VFL)
- Vodafone Polynesia
