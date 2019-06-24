Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM): $104.9 Billion Worldwide Market Insights & Projections (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market was valued at USD 76.52 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 104.91 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.44% over the forecast period (2019-2024).



The use of DRAM's is growing significantly owing to the increase in the adoption of microcontroller and memory ICs in automobile electronics and increasing application of memory storage chips in electronic devices is one of the major factors driving the demand for DRAM products.



Key Highlights



An increase in the demand for consumer electronics coupled with an expected rise in demand of the smart phones are some of the significant drivers driving the market.

Due to their low cost and high performance, DRAM is also being used in wearable gadgets, like smartwatches. Therefore, with the rising adoption of wearable gadgets and the advent of IoT and AI, the use of DRAM is expected to grow beyond the personal computer and mobiles, into servers, automotive, and cloud applications. This diversification is expected to drive the market studied, over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for data centers is also boosting the server DRAM revenues. For instance, large data center projects in North America have contributed to the strong demand for DRAM.

The rising adoption of 5G technology and advancements of wireless communication are expected to significantly impact the market studied. Several vendors are also investing in the advancement of the DRAM, to gain a leverage in 5G technology.For instance, in July 2018, Samsung Electronics announced the industry's first 8 GB LPDDR5 DRAM, for 5G and AI-powered mobile applications.

SK Hynix is the second-largest DRAM manufacturer in the world, after Samsung. After strong financial results in 2017, the company is planning to invest KRW 3.5 trillion (EUR 2.37 billion) in a new DRAM (semiconductor fabrication) plant, at its HQ in Icheon, South Korea.

Key Market Trends



Mobile Devices Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

DRAM's are being adopted by the mobile companies in order to improve upon the performance of their devices which includes speed and less consumption of battery life. For instance, in July 2018, Samsung Electronics announced the industry's first 8 GB LPDDR5 DRAM, for 5G and AI-powered mobile applications. This new DRAM is expected to boost the speed by 50 percent and extend the battery life by 30 percent.

Owing to an increase in the smartphone photography Sony in 2017 launched a DRAM enhanced image sensors in which a layer of DRAM is added between the pixel layer and circuit layer that allows the user to capture and readout images several times faster than current designs.

With the increasing demand for higher-capacity DRAM chips from the phone makers to support complex multi-camera devices and folding smartphones with high-resolution screens companies are coming up with new DRAM chips to satisfy the need. For instance, in March 2019 Samsung launched 12GB LPDDR4X DRAM that would give premium smartphones more memory than an average laptop.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

DRAM"S are used to run data and program codes. The memory forms an integral when it comes to efficiently run the data center applications and modern enterprise. Henceforth to increase the DRAM the companies beeded to build new data centers. APAC companies of all sizes in all industries are embracing the digital revolution. It is also driving data center providers and users to continuously increase their investment in the construction and services of modular data centers.

After seeing the benefits of DRAM and to offset a huge trade deficit in imported semiconductors the chinese govrnmrnt is investing USD 31.5 biilion in IC industry. With the government support, the vendors are now looking forward to increase their production capacities in order to meet the growing demand of DRAm.

For instance, the three Chinese companies, YMTC, Innotron (Hefei Chang Xin), and JHICC, are scheduled to commence the trial production of NAND flash, mobile DRAM, and specialty DRAM, respectively, during the second half of 2018.

DRAM'S have found their apllications in gaming consoles owing to meet the demand for speed of operation and additional memory. For instance in 2017 7580 units of gaming consoles were sold of brands like playstation 4, Nintendo 3DS and many more. This figure is expected to rise during the forecast period which would boost the DRAM market.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive rivalry in the Dynamic Random Access Memory is high owing to the presence of many key players, constantly trying to gain maximum market share. Some of the major players are Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Winbond, Intel and many more. Their ability to constantly innovate the products by investing heavily in R&D has enabled them to gain the competitive advantage over their competitors.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Demand for Data Centers Driven by Cloud and HPC Applications

4.4.2 Demand for High-performance and Low-power DRAM in Mobile Devices

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Storage Class Memory to Overcome High Costs and Less Memory of DRAM

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 DDR2

5.1.2 DDR3

5.1.3 DDR4

5.1.4 Mobile

5.1.5 Graphic

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Mobile Devices

5.2.2 PC/Laptop

5.2.3 Server

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SK Hynix Inc.

6.1.2 Micron Technology Inc.

6.1.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.4 Nanya Technology Corporation

6.1.5 Winbond Electronics Corporation

6.1.6 Intel Corporation

6.1.7 Powerchip Technology Corporation

6.1.8 Transcend Information



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkdn93

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Hardware



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.