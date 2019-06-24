Liquid Media Integrates Miss Kwirk into Studio-as-a-Service Partner Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce the selection of Miss Kwirk as the first gaming intellectual property (IP) for development within its Studio-as-a-Service offering.

/EIN News/ -- To launch the process, Liquid intends to partner with a leading co-work space provider and leading cloud computing provider on a contest, which will see individual creative professionals in Vancouver, New York and Los Angeles compete to bring their version of the Miss Kwirk character to life. Further contest details will be announced in the coming weeks, with an expected start date in summer 2019.

Miss Kwirk is the first title in Liquid’s Retro Reboot initiative , a five-title series designed to expand the franchise potential of popular retro titles owned by the Company. Based on the incredibly popular 90’s title Kwirk, Miss Kwirk is a new puzzle game for mobile, PC and gaming consoles that has strong potential for redistribution across multiple mediums. Based on the entries received for this contest, Liquid may relaunch additional titles from its library of retro games through its Studio-as-a-Service offering.

With Liquid’s mission to empower the next generation of storytelling through innovative digital tools and strategic partnerships, the Company views this Studio-as-a-Service pipeline as the future of game development.

“Streamlining content creation and moving workflow to the cloud is part of our growth strategy and a secure platform helps to make this possible,” said Daniel Cruz, Chief Financial Officer for Liquid. “We’re thrilled to have Miss Kwirk as the first Liquid title that will allow individual artists to contribute to the game’s ongoing development regardless of physical location or hardware requirements.”

Liquid’s Studio-as-a-Service offering is powered by StratusCore Inc. , a technology leader that is moving digital content production into the cloud.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content IP spanning creative industries. Originating in Vancouver’s media and entertainment supercluster, Liquid’s mission is to empower storytellers worldwide to develop, produce and distribute content across channels and platforms. Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.



