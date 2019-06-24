ORBCOMM Recognized by the American Business Awards With Gold Stevie® for Its Intermodal Container Telematics Solution

Honored for its accomplishments in technology innovation in the new transportation products category

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its intermodal container telematics solution, the CT 3000 , has been recognized by the 17th Annual American Business Awards (ABA) with a 2019 Gold Stevie® Award in the New Transportation Products category. The winners were announced on June 11 at a gala banquet at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, NY. ORBCOMM’s CT 3000 also recently earned the 2019 IoT Innovations Award from Connected World magazine as well as the 2019 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World magazine.



ORBCOMM’s CT 3000 provides remote monitoring and control of refrigerated containers travelling by land, rail or sea for uninterrupted visibility of operations, improved efficiency and reduced costs. The CT 3000 connects directly to the reefer to enable real-time alerts and two-way control, allowing operators to quickly react to discrepancies and remotely adjust temperature and humidity levels to ensure temperature compliance and minimize spoilage, thereby reducing costly insurance claims. By leveraging comprehensive data logs to efficiently allocate assets, operators can also eliminate unnecessary moves, improve turn times and streamline delivery and routes.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the ABA with a Gold Stevie award for our leadership and technology innovation represented by our new container telematics solution, which helps intermodal operators increase asset utilization, lower operating costs and ensure container temperature compliance,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “We’re committed to continue helping our customers achieve the highest levels of efficiency and customer service by developing products and services that leverage our best-in-class IoT technology.”

For more details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners, please visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

/EIN News/ -- About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts

For Investors:

Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor Relations

+1 703.433.6360

bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com

For Trade Media:

Sue Rutherford, VP of Marketing

+1 613.254.5269

rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.