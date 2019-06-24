Willis Towers Watson launches unique approach for mid-market clients

ARLINGTON, Va., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has launched an innovative new solution for General Industry mid-market clients as part of its Differentiated Broking Solutions (DBS) business strategy.



/EIN News/ -- An evolution of the Willis Towers Watson panels strategy, DBS will offer custom insurance solutions across various industries. This initial launch for General Industry focuses on manufacturing, retail, service industries and distribution. This General Industry DBS provides coverage for the core property & casualty lines of business (i.e., property, general liability, business auto, workers compensation and umbrella) and also offers coverage for excess liability, environmental and international lines of business. DBS features pre-agreed terms and conditions to create an elevated floor of coverage across all lines of business. Service standards are also pre-agreed at a national level. Pricing and further coverage enhancements for individual risks will be negotiated locally to maintain the underwriting relationships valued by many mid-market clients.

Joe Peiser, head of Broking, North America, said, “Our clients need a strong insurance strategy tailored to their specific industry needs to effectively manage risk. Today’s volatile business environment makes it critical to select an insurance company partner with proven risk management capabilities, a fresh approach to guaranteed cost insurance placements and an unyielding focus on client needs.”

Jim O’Connor, head of Middle Market and Specialty Broking, adds, “We are pleased to partner with key carriers Allianz, Chubb, CNA, Hartford, Liberty Mutual, QBE, Travelers and Zurich on our General Industry DBS core lines. Building innovative solutions like these while not disrupting vital local client, broker and underwriting relationships help our clients access the best coverage and services the market has to offer.”

DBS will continue to build industry-specific solutions for industries requiring specialization including Construction, Real Estate/Hospitality, Health Care, Not for Profit/Public Sector, Education, Financial Institutions, Transportation and Energy/Utilities.

