Media Alert: Tenable Named a ‘Top DC Workplace’ by The Washington Post

COLUMBIA, Md., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has been recognized by The Washington Post as a 2019 Top DC Workplace based on ratings from Tenable employees. Tenable was ranked in the top five among large companies on the list.



/EIN News/ -- “We are delighted to receive this Top Workplace award from The Washington Post because it reflects our employees’ passion and commitment. Tenable’s continued innovation and cutting-edge products are the direct result of our employees who are focused on keeping customers secure,” said Bridgett Paradise, chief people officer, Tenable. “It’s important to us that we continue to foster an inclusive and collaborative environment for our employees and we’re honored that they’ve named us a Top Workplace.”

The company’s deep-rooted culture of innovation and collaboration has earned Tenable numerous accolades, including a 2019 Employee Voice Award from Quantum Workplace, a 2019 SC Award for Best Vulnerability Management Solution and a 2019 Corporate Growth Award from ACG National Capital.

While the company continues to expand abroad, it remains committed to the greater Washington, DC region. The company is currently working to expand its Maryland presence with the development of a new headquarters in the Merriweather District that will provide a true live-work-play environment for current and future employees.

To learn about opportunities at Tenable, visit the company’s career site at tenable.com/careers , and follow career updates on Twitter .

About Tenable

Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 27,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 25 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

