Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Launches New Security Device Solution ROSA

/EIN News/ -- RENO, NV, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX: OTCPK) announces a new security device solution offering from its wholly owned subsidiary (RAD - www.roboticassistancedevices.com).

RAD is pleased to introduce ROSA, an acronym for Responsive Observation Security Agent, as an addition to its existing lineup of workflow automation devices which currently include ‘SCOT’ (Security Control and Observation Tower), Wally and ‘FRED’ (Facial Recognition Entry Device).

ROSA performs a variety of basic and advanced tasks and can be used for security guard augmentation, placement and replacement. Building perimeters and parking lots are the primary areas for ROSA installations.

ROSA is the world’s first completely self-contained security and communications appliance that features RAD’s Artificial Intelligence detection and response technology and remote monitoring connectivity. ROSA is designed and priced to be a high volume autonomous security appliance featuring RAD’s full responding capabilities and including access to RAD’s cloud services.

Upon completion of the first production run, ROSA will immediately be installed at two existing RAD customers for an immediate deployment of 5 units.

RAD’s largest single-customer opening order proposal to date includes 13 ROSA units and 15 SCOTs for 8 locations across the United States. ROSA allows for the key security capabilities of SCOT while being 1/3 the price – further allowing accessibility to the solution for cost-conscious clientele.

“ROSA is special because it fills a strong existing need and opens up a brand new market,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD, “ROSA is the only security device that can be installed in 15 minutes, incorporates the security industry’s most advanced technologies including human detection and license plate recognition and can intelligently respond to various environmental conditions. ROSA creates a significant market in a variety of industries that are cost-sensitive yet high need. I’m excited to see the positive effect ROSA will have throughout the security community.”

RAD continues to add new products to its existing portfolio further expanding its offering to its clients and always with the goal of increasing productivity and reliability and decreasing cost. RAD is currently working on a new addition to its product suite which has been anticipated and requested by existing clients. This new addition would launch RAD’s mobile security division.

About RAD

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, RAD can help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. RAD robotics technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. RAD robotic solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

