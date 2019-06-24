Green Planet Group Completes Growing System Modular Design in Response to Worldwide Demand

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, AZ, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: GNPG), an emerging leader in green technology, announced today that, in response to the worldwide buyer demand for the revolutionary plant growing system being developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Healing the Earth, Inc. (HTE), the Company has completed engineering drawings for a modular design of the system. The modular design provides ultimate scalability for the system to meet the needs of customers from family farms to international growing cooperatives. The Healing the Earth controlled environment growing system is designed to increase food production by 300% over traditional field cultivation while reducing water use by up to 97%.

HTE has completed a series of livestock feeding trials using the proof-of-concept system built several years ago using existing materials and equipment married to the Company’s proprietary design and equipment elements. The new modular design facilitates customization of the growing system food output to produce precisely the amount of food needed each day, realizing the HTE concept of FOOD ON DEMAND™. Assembled from twenty foot long modules that plug together, the growing system production lines can be assembled to provide the daily food required for a wide variety of livestock: beef cattle, dairy cattle, sheep, goats and chickens among others. The largest system designed to date for a customer in the Middle East is comprised of thirty (30) production lines, each of which is 260 feet long, featuring robotic seeding and harvesting. Each day, this system will produce thirty-two (32) tons of fresh barley fodder or 11,680 tons per year. This daily fodder production will feed 2,500 beef cattle, or 1,300 milk cows, 11,000 sheep, or 256,000 chickens.

Healing the Earth is currently responding to buyer inquiries from around the world including customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Chad, Nigeria, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Angola and Japan. Signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) have been received from Jordan and Abu Dhabi, committing land allocations for the HTE growing systems. Ken Bennett, Green Planet Group CEO, noted, “The excitement and interest generated by our unique high-capacity growing system from customers around the planet strengthen our belief that our HTE growing system can have a major impact on increasing food production, reducing the negative environmental impact of agriculture and reducing hunger worldwide.”

About Green Planet Group, Inc.

The Company is comprised of four wholly owned subsidiaries: one operating company and three development companies. XenTx Lubricants, Inc. produces lubricants and additives for gasoline and diesel engines. Healing the Earth subsidiary is developing a new Fast Track™ growing system capable of growing vast amounts of fresh, organic food. AAQIS, Inc. is developing a hydrogen generator which greatly reduces hydrocarbon emissions while improving fuel efficiency in internal combustion engines. Green Mining Technologies, Inc. is developing green technologies for the mining of precious metals.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as defined -- Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Green Planet Group, Inc. cautions that the statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and no guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from projections in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at time the statements are made.

Contact: Ken Bennett; kbennett@greenplanetgroup.com Phone: 928 445-2949 For more information see: www.greenplanetgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.