eXp Realty Exceeds 20,000 Agents in North America

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. today announced that the company has exceeded 20,000 real estate agents across North America. This important company milestone represents nearly doubling of agent count in one year. Since the beginning of the year the agent base of eXp Realty has grown more than 28 percent.



“I can't tell you how amazing a feeling it is to be working with 20,000 plus like-minded real estate professionals in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and Canada, and soon the U.K., Australia and beyond,” said eXp Realty CEO and Founder Glenn Sanford. “It's an honor to be building a business together with our entire leadership team and staff that is literally changing what it means to go to work. We are creating local communities of agents servicing local communities without the friction of legacy physical infrastructure. None of this would be possible if we didn't go to work every day focused on the real estate agent experience and the long-term agent value proposition.”

This comes on the heels of being honored as No. 4 for closed transaction sides and No. 5 for closed sales volume in 2018 on the 2018 REAL Trends 500, which ranks the 500 largest brokers in the United States; and named No. 3 top brokerage by agent count at the end of 2018, No. 4 for transaction sides and No. 6 for sales volume in 2018 on the 2018 Swanepoel Mega 1000, which ranks the top 1,000 U.S. residential real estate brokerages.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage™, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 20,000 agents across four Canadian provinces, 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The company recently announced expansion into the U.K. and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com, or email Canadian brokerage operations at cdnops@exprealty.com.

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact: Cynthia Nowak Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty 360.419.5285 ext. 116 cynthia.nowak@exprealty.com Investor Relations Contact: Greg Falesnik Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America 949.385.6449 greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

