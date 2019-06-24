MEF Launches MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata Certification Pilot for Inter-Provider Service Automation

LSO Sonata SDK Release 3 is now available with APIs for inter-provider serviceability, product inventory, quoting, and ordering

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF is pleased to announce two major developments related to MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata APIs. MEF today launched the pilot MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata certification program for inter-provider service automation, with an initial focus on automating ordering of MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet Access E-Line services. Simultaneously, MEF introduced LSO Sonata SDK (Software Development Kit) Release 3 with APIs for inter-provider serviceability, product inventory, quoting, and ordering. Together, these important steps will accelerate implementation of standardized LSO Sonata APIs worldwide, driving frictionless inter-provider business processes and faster service delivery across the service provider community.



“Certified MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata APIs will be the critical enabler for orchestrating MEF 3.0 services – starting with Carrier Ethernet and extending to SD-WAN, Optical Transport, and IP – across a global federation of automated networks,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. “More than 50 service providers around the world have voiced support for development and adoption of LSO Sonata APIs to realize time-to-revenue and profit goals. We expect a core group will participate in the pilot certification program, leading the industry shift from manual inter-provider processes to dynamic service automation.”

LSO Sonata Standardization

LSO Sonata API standardization is part of a comprehensive MEF 3.0 effort to standardize multiple sets of LSO APIs enabling service automation across providers and over multiple network technology domains. LSO Sonata APIs relate to the interface reference point within the LSO Reference Architecture that supports business-to-business interactions between service providers. LSO Sonata APIs combine service-agnostic TM Forum Open APIs with MEF 3.0 service definitions. The collaboration effectively secures a service provider’s investment in both MEF and TM Forum while delivering an accelerated time-to-market and time-to-revenue. The full suite of planned LSO Sonata APIs deals with serviceability, product inventory, quoting, ordering, trouble ticketing, contracts, and billing.

MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata Certification

MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata certification enables buyers and sellers of wholesale MEF 3.0 services to validate that the full suite of their APIs used for inter-provider business transactions comply with MEF standards. The certification program will help companies develop, test, and certify all LSO Sonata APIs as they are released. This new certification builds upon the widely recognized MEF certification program that has delivered hundreds of certifications to Carrier Ethernet service and technology providers and fueled creation of today’s $80+ billion global CE market.

MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata Certification Pilot

The MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata certification program – conducted in concert with MEF testing partner Iometrix – starts with a pilot to generate industry momentum worldwide. The pilot involves three major steps associated with published MEF 3.0 CE and LSO Sonata standards:

Certify MEF 3.0 CE Access E-Line Service. Service providers validate compliance with MEF 3.0 CE Access E-Line service standards as described in the MEF 3.0 CE Certification Blueprint. Develop MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata Ordering API. The API test platform helps companies optimize development of the LSO Sonata Ordering API based on Ethernet Ordering Technical Standard: Business Requirements and Use Cases (MEF 57.1) and LSO Sonata SDK Release 3. The platform provides a structure within which API developers can develop code covering various use cases in an optimal manner and pre-validate their code at every step of development. Certify MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata Ordering API. The final stage of certification validates conformity of the LSO Sonata Ordering API to the MEF LSO Sonata Certification Test Requirements (MEF 92) working draft on the MEF wiki, which together with the MEF 3.0 CE Access E-Line service certification provides a fully compliant orchestrated service ready to interact with partners across the globe.

For more information on MEF 3.0 certification, contact Alysia Bennett, Alysia@mef.net .

LSO Sonata SDK Release 3

LSO Sonata SDK Release 3 includes a set of deliverables that enable market adoption of LSO Sonata APIs for serviceability (address validation, site queries, and product offering qualification), product inventory, quoting, and ordering. The SDK includes published and draft standards listed below covering business requirements, use cases, and attributes that serve as the basis for the associated APIs and data models. Available on the MEF public GitHub , the SDK also includes Swagger data models, product payload specifications composed of MEF 3.0 services, and other artifacts that enable a developer to rapidly build out these Sonata LSO APIs within their business systems.

While initial LSO Sonata API work relates to orchestration of MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet services, further advancements will support the full range of MEF 3.0 services – also including Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service, etc. – without changing the basic API structure itself thanks to the polymorphic approach used in collaboration with TM Forum.

Roman Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer, AT&T Business

“MEF continues to be the driving force in the service provider community bringing standardization of specifications promoting carrier interoperability of next generation services like Ethernet and SD-WAN. AT&T is pleased to be part of this effort and we are continually implementing these specifications to enable on-demand services, drive complexity out of our processes, and lower our operating costs. Today’s announcement demonstrates that LSO Sonata APIs have arrived, and it’s incumbent upon all of us in the service provider community to implement them in the same standardized fashion to ensure cross-carrier interoperability.”

Mirko Voltolini, Head of Network On Demand, Colt

“Colt has taken a leadership role within MEF and has been working with other carriers to design and develop the LSO Sonata APIs. As one of the first implementers of the APIs, we couldn’t be more thrilled to see this architecture now changing how we do business. For the success of the MEF LSO APIs moving forward, having a certification is critical because it adds credibility to those organizations who are already working with the APIs, and also makes it easier to identify those who are investing and working towards a cost-effective, on-demand, frictionless way of working.”

Emmanuel Rochas, CEO, Orange International Carriers

“Orange is pleased to be part of the early adopters of MEF 3.0 LSO Sonata. The integration of these APIs into our on-demand services will provide efficiency and thus simplify cooperation between operators on existing and new on-demand services. Because digital transformation is growing at such an incredible pace, here at Orange we are convinced that automation is a key element in customer experience!”

LSO Sonata On-Demand Webinar

MEF invites industry professionals to view a new educational webinar – MEF 3.0 & LSO Sonata: Frictionless Inter-provider Operations & LSO Sonata Certification – that is available on-demand here.

LSO Sonata at MEF19

LSO Sonata and other LSO APIs will be integral to many MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Showcase demonstrations and conference sessions at MEF19 , held 18-22 November 2019 at the JW Marriott LA LIVE in Los Angeles, California. Visit http://www.MEF19.com for registration and event information.

About MEF

An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF has introduced the MEF 3.0 transformational global services framework for defining, delivering, and certifying assured services orchestrated across a global ecosystem of automated networks. MEF 3.0 services are designed to provide an on-demand, cloud-centric experience with user- and application-directed control over network resources and service capabilities. MEF 3.0 services are delivered over automated, virtualized, and interconnected networks powered by LSO, SDN, and NFV. MEF produces service standards, LSO frameworks, LSO APIs, MEF 3.0 Proof of Concept Showcases, and certification programs for services, technologies, and professionals. MEF 3.0 work will enable automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, Optical Transport, IP, SD-WAN, Security-as-a-Service, and other Layer 4-7 services across multiple provider networks. For more information: https://www.MEF.net .

Resources:

Media Contact:

Gennifer Biggs

Witz Communications for MEF

MEF@witzcommunications.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.