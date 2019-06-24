Classcraft Launches “Story Mode,” Helping K-12 Teachers Harness the Power of Storytelling

With ready-made stories, Story Mode makes it easy for teachers to motivate and engage students through the power of storytelling. “Classcraft: Season 1” trailer to premiere at ISTE 2019.

Philadelphia, PA, June 24, 2019

At ISTE 2019, Classcraft will premiere the trailer for “Classcraft: Season 1,” an episodic adventure that helps K-12 teachers engage and motivate students by harnessing the power of storytelling. Classcraft, a Google for Education Premier Partner, provides tools to measure and promote student motivation that are used by more than 5 million students and educators.

Classcraft, an award-winning ed-tech company serving more than 5 million students and educators worldwide, improves student motivation by gaming’s cultural relevance and power to create sustained engagement.



Classcraft: Season 1 will premiere during Back to School 2019, with a new episode released each month. Teachers can use it as a year-long adventure to complement their existing lessons, creating deeper student engagement.









Classcraft: Season 1: Watch the trailer

Classcraft: Season 1 is a part of Classcraft’s new “Story Mode,” which is designed to help teachers improve student engagement, foster a positive school climate, and promote social emotional learning (SEL) through a series of ready-made stories set within the Classcraft world.

By providing a set of plug-and-play stories that align to class objectives, Story Mode allows teachers to harness the power of storytelling without having to spend time crafting their own narratives.

“Narrative is a powerful driver for student motivation. It’s the most intuitive way for human beings to learn,” says Devin Young, Classcraft Co-Founder and President. “With Story Mode, we’re making it easy for educators to harness the cultural relevance and engaging power of stories. Think of it as a PG-rated version of Game of Thrones that promotes collaboration, discovery, and that aligns with CASEL’s SEL competencies.”

“Student motivation is at the root of some of the biggest challenges facing educators today. It’s what drives the outcomes that administrators seek to achieve: social emotional learning, non-cognitive skill development, academic performance, and school climate,” says Shawn Young, Classcraft’s CEO.

Classcraft: Season 1, which explores themes of self-discovery and the value of human relationships through a year-long adventure story, will premiere during Back to School 2019. New episodes will be released each month. The Season 1 trailer was created and animated by Classcraft’s Storytelling team of writers, designers, and illustrators, who have been recognized for their work at video game studios such as EA and Gameloft. The trailer features an original orchestral score by award-winning film composer Garth Stevenson.

“Young people are inundated with consumer experiences that provide instant feedback and gratification — things that traditional learning experiences rarely offer. If we want to get serious about motivating students to learn, we must leverage what makes games and stories so compelling. The world Classcraft has built is rich and unique, and I’m very excited to see the impact it will have in the hands of teachers,” says Jean Guesdon, Creative Director at Ubisoft, maker of Assassin’s Creed, who advised Classcraft’s Storytelling team on the project.

Classcraft unveils a new look

Last week, Classcraft introduced a new logo that reflects its goal of making the power of games accessible to all teachers and students.

For the story of how the new logo came to be, read a blog post from Classcraft co-founders Shawn, Devin, and Lauren Young.

The all-new Classcraft Ambassador Program

At ISTE 2019, Classcraft will officially unveil its all-new Ambassador Program. Classcraft Ambassadors are a group of passionate teachers inspiring and supporting other educators with Classcraft, from their schools to communities all around the world. Educators interested in sharing their Classcraft story, connecting with other educators, and helping Classcraft have a deeper impact for the millions of students using it are invited to submit an application or visit Classcraft at ISTE Booth #2030 to learn more.

All things Classcraft at ISTE 2019

For a complete guide to Classcraft’s activities at ISTE 2019 — including speaker sessions, a Nintendo Switch giveaway, and the Classcraft AR Experience, view our ISTE round-up announcement.

About Classcraft

Classcraft helps school districts reach their potential by promoting and measuring motivation in real time. Classcraft successfully drives motivation by harnessing gaming’s cultural relevance among young people and the power of games to create sustained engagement. By turning school into a collaborative learning experience for students, Classcraft helps administrators advance initiatives like SEL, PBIS, and personalized learning and helps teachers increase student engagement.

Founded in 2013 by brothers Shawn and Devin Young and their father Lauren Young, Classcraft is an award-winning ed-tech company serving more than 5 million students and educators worldwide and a Quebec- and New York City-based certified B Corporation. Classcraft is used in more than 160 countries and is available in 11 languages. A Google for Education Premier Partner, Classcraft is available via Google’s App Hub and Classcraft.com.

Barbara Webber Classcraft (410) 934-0772 press@classcraft.com

