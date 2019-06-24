WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:



Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Pay Date Ordinary

Income Short Term

Capital Gains Long Term

Capital Gains Total Rate

Per Share AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.14000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14000 AGND WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.10200 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10200 AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11500 AXJL WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.59000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.59000 CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.35500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.35500 DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.69500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.69500 DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.46500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.46500 DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.53000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.53000 DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.09500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09500 DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.52000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.52000 DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $1.39500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.39500 DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.79473 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.79473 DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.20500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.20500 DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000 DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.08000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08000 DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.65500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.65500 DHDG WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.21500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.21500 DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.21000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.21000 DIM WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $1.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.06000 DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.21000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.21000 DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $1.18500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.18500 DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.55500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.55500 DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.81000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.81000 DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11500 DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.61500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.61500 DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $1.46000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.46000 DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.22000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.22000 DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.76000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.76000 DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.32500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.32500 DVEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.27000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.27000 DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.90000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.90000 DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.33500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.33500 DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.81000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.81000 DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.57766 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.57766 DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.43484 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.43484 EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.13500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13500 ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.14500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14500 EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.26500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.26500 EMCG WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11500 EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.15500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15500 EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.16000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.16000 EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.26500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.26500 EUMF WisdomTree Europe Multifactor Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.47500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.47500 EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.72000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.72000 EXT WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.14000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14000 EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.12500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12500 GLBY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Global Aggregate Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.04800 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04800 GULF WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.43500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.43500 HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $1.06500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.06500 HYND WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.09500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09500 HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000 IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.32000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.32000 IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.26500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.26500 IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 JAMF WisdomTree Japan Multifactor Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.58000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.58000 NTSX WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.09500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09500 QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.30000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.30000 SFHY WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.24500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24500 SFIG WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.11000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11000 SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.12000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12000 USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.04800 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.04800 USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.11000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11000 WBAL WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.26500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.26500 WCHN WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11500 WFHY WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.24500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24500 WFIG WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.14500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14500 XMX WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 6/24/2019 6/25/2019 6/28/2019 $0.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11500

/EIN News/ -- About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe and Canada (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $59.7 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs .

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

Contact Information

Media Relations:

Jessica Zaloom / Kylie Scott

+1.917.267.3735 / +1.917.267.3860

jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / kscott@wisdomtree.com



