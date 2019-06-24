Avid to Celebrate the Music Community and Introduce New Audio Products at Avid Connect Live from Music City USA

Join Avid in Nashville or tune in online for the live unveiling of new products for the audio community as well as spotlight sessions, master classes, training and performances

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) will host a three-day celebration of the music community that creates, produces, performs and distributes its music with Avid creative tools and solutions. The event takes place July 18-20 in Nashville “Music City USA” while the Summer NAMM music conference is in town and will be streaming live on the Avid Link app, avid.com and Avid social media channels.



Avid Connect Live Nashville kicks off with the Welcome & Spotlight Session on July 18 at 11 a.m. CDT at Belmont University’s Johnson Center. Noteworthy musicians and music producers will share their craft, the tools they use, and the trends driving music creation, and will showcase the value of Avid’s latest audio products and innovations. The get-together will be hosted by Greg “Stryke” Chin, Avid’s Audio Product Evangelist and a Miami-based recording artist, producer, and DJ.

“We’re super excited to bring Avid Connect Live to Nashville and audiences worldwide, where we’ll celebrate the artists and industry’s top talent who use Avid products – and we’ll be rolling out some really cool new products to give music creators and audio professionals even more power to bring their ideas to life,” said Dana Ruzicka, Chief Product Officer and Senior Vice President for Avid. “This is just the tip of the iceberg of innovation brewing in audio here at Avid, so be sure to join us in person or online.”

In addition to the Welcome & Spotlight Session, Avid has lined up two days of free training classes for attendees, with topics covering studio session recording techniques, live recording technology for gigs, recording your own demo, and going from sketch to song. And, there will be breakout panel discussions on Dolby Atmos, music creation, audio engineering, audio mixing, and music production.

Avid also will be at Summer NAMM showcasing local talent and up-and-comers from the School of Rock on the NAMM Avid Stage at Music City Center.

The music community globally is invited to participate in these events through a live stream on Avid Link , where viewers can participate in Lounges and meet new like-minded artists. Avid Link can be downloaded for free . The live stream also will be available at avid.com and on Avid’s social media handles at youtube.com/avid , facebook.com/avid , facebook.com/avidprotools , twitter.com/avid , and twitter.com/avidprotools .

