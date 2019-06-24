Intellinetics, Inc. Partners with Electronic Medication Administration Provider

CaraSolva, Inc. Integrates Electronic Medications Administration Record (eMAR) Solution with Intellinetics IntelliCloudTM



COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. , (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document content services provider, announced today that the company will be partnering with CaraSolva, Inc. (CaraSolva), a software developer of electronic based scheduling and administration applications for patient medications. The partnership sets the stage for CaraSolva to add fully integrated document management capabilities within their MedSupport® eMAR solution for nursing and caregiver functions.

Intellinetics’ flagship IntelliCloud platform delivers mission-critical, secure document content services for business teams in any size organization with significant document compliance, security, and workflow automation needs that must always be audit-ready. IntelliCloud will be seamlessly integrated into CaraSolva’s MedSupport eMAR Medication Administration solution enabling its users to search, view, add and edit documents directly within CaraSolva’s software user experience.

“Our customers have been asking for enhanced electronic document management of their eMAR documents along with scanned documents, such as Physician Order Forms, signed by community providers. This will reduce risk, staff time and administrative cost.” says Geoff Cooper, CaraSolva’s CEO and President. “The flexible and easy-to-use interface enables users to get up and running quickly. Because Intellinetics really understands the unique needs of the Home Service Provider Market, we see this partnership as a key to expanding into areas well beyond just eMAR documents.”

CaraSolva provides a Software as a Service, subscription based electronic medical administration (eMAR) package that helps reduce or eliminate medication errors, improves government audit compliance, reduces staff cost, reduces travel time, and improves quality of care. The eMAR package guides caregivers through the medications, tasks, treatments, vitals and calendar events they need to complete in order to care for their clients. Completed activities are tracked in up-to-the-minute medication administration reports accessible to managers and family members who wish to stay informed.

“This partnership is another good indicator that our focus in key markets such as Home Service Providers and aligning ourselves with strategic solution partners is the right strategy,” said James F. DeSocio , President & CEO of Intellinetics. “We’re confident in the road map we have laid out to grow our business, and it is rewarding to see the initial successes. The ability to embed our solution within proven software platforms is a key building block for our mutual growth.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding future business associated with any product, service, customer, or industry, including without limitation the value and benefits of the partnering with CaraSolva, Inc.; Intellinetics’ future sales and growth; market penetration; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the company’s cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of our channel partners and distribution partners, technical development risks, and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Intellinetics annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, and any subsequently filed reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website or at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov .

