Omnichannel Drugstore Medi-Market Group Optimises Warehouse Operations and Reduces Fulfilment Costs With Manhattan Associates

Belgian retailer selects the Manhattan Active® SCALE warehouse management system to support its rapid growth

NIEUWEGEIN, The Netherlands, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Belgium’s fast-growing drugstore retailer Medi-Market Group has selected Manhattan Active ® SCALE to run its distribution operations. Manhattan’s cloud-based solution will enable Medi-Market to improve warehouse productivity and decrease labour costs, giving it the ability to focus on expanding its market reach while substantially increasing pharmaceutical affordability.



/EIN News/ -- Founded in 2014, Medi-Market is considered a disruptor in the Belgian pharmaceutical and drugstore market with its aggressively low prices. In just five years, the company has quickly grown to 32 parapharmacies, 17 pharmacies and four beauty salons. In 2019, the company aims to open more than 15 stores and significantly grow its ecommerce business.

Medi-Market will deploy Manhattan Active SCALE in its 4,000-square-metre Belgian distribution centre in Nivelles. Manhattan’s market-leading picking methodologies will expedite retail replenishment and online order fulfilment, and its optimised put-away and replenishment of picking locations will streamline key warehouse operations. SCALE’s advanced inventory management tools will also provide Medi-Market with real-time stock visibility and accuracy.

According to Peter Bos, CIO and supply chain director at Medi-Market Group, “Manhattan Active SCALE is an enabling technology for our future growth plans in our stores and online. To support this steep growth curve, we chose Manhattan’s WMS technology to give us maximum flexibility and scalability so that we can go even further in providing affordable medical care to all.”

Pieter Van den Broecke, managing director for Benelux and Germany at Manhattan Associates says, “One of the fastest growing drugstore retailers in Europe, Medi-Market is investing in innovative solutions which will help it accelerate its growth in Belgium as well as in nearby countries. Our easy-to-implement, cloud-based solution minimises the use of Medi-Market’s IT resources and provides it with faster implementation and quicker ROI. We are pleased to see our Manhattan Active SCALE being used to deliver optimal customer service.”

ABOUT MEDI-MARKET

Medi-Market Group is a Belgian retail group founded by Yvan Verougstraete in 2014. The group is active in the pharmaceutical and in the parapharmaceutical sector, offering close to 30,000 references in a.o. dermo cosmetics, skin- and haircare, food supplements, natural drugs and childcare. Medi-Market Group succeeded in transforming the market with low prices combined with a vast assortment and professional advice. Around 12,000 customers visit the shops every day, generating a turnover of more than 80 million euros in 2018. The group currently has more than 450 employees. Medi-Market Group continues its mission outside of the borders of Belgium with the recent acquisition of the parapharmacy chain Parashop Italia. In 2019 the group will open its first store in France.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading-edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.nl or www.manh.com/en-nl .

