Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR), a business development company, will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2019 on July 10, 2019, after market close. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on July 11, 2019. Details for the conference call are provided below.



Who: Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Grisius, President and Chief Investment Officer Henri J. Steenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary When: Thursday, July 11, 2019 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) How: Call: Interested parties may participate by dialing (877) 312-9208 (U.S. and Canada) or (678) 224-7872 (outside U.S. and Canada). A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 11, 2019 through 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 18, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (outside U.S. and Canada), passcode for both replay numbers: 4992926. Webcast: Interested parties may access a simultaneous webcast of the call and find the Q1 2020 presentation by going to the “Events & Presentations” section of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s investor relations website, http://ir.saratogainvestmentcorp.com/events-presentations Information: Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2019 will be filed on July 10, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Saratoga Investment Corp.

Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment’s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment owns an SBIC-licensed subsidiary and manages a $500 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) fund. It also owns 100% of the Class F-R-2, G-R-2 and subordinated notes of the CLO. The Company’s diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions.

