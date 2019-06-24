Malaysia Islamic Tourism Center to Launch Halal Holiday For World Muslim in Advance of Eid Al-Adha

Halalholiday-Muslim Friendly Travel Marketplace

Digitization transformation for travel agencies to achieve 36 million tourists for “Visit Malaysia Year 2020”

A Muslim Friendly Online Travel cater the influx of a new breed of young Muslim travelers with a burning desire to explore confidently the world while still adhering to their faith-based needs.” — HalalHoliday

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHHM Berhad announces to launch halalholiday.com, a Muslim Friendly Travel Marketplace on 11th July 2019 for Muslim to travel confidently anywhere in the world while still adhering to their faith-based needs in advance of Eid Al-Adha.

Halal Holiday revolutionized flexibility and personalized travel attraction with the cutting- edge dynamic pricing technology for easy and simple instant booking. The initiative is designed to cater to the market of 1.8 billion Muslim populations, where there are 1 billion young techs savvy Muslim under the age of 30 vehemently desire to experience a new destination.

Present interactive platform put a wide variety of local attractions across Malaysia within the global reach. Haj and Umrah unique features include pilgrims’ choice to personalize their trips, extend the staying period in Mecca and other landing destination, the preferred choice of hotel selection and transportation arrangement instead of the conventional fixed package.

Our vision is to organize your travel far and wide. Travel to experience new places, Mecca pilgrimage, exciting adventure, savoring halal food and sharing happiness with new friends.

Halal Travel is just the beginning to differentiate itself in the OTA marketplace and shall lead in the local attraction experience and strives to become the world’s most popular OTA for Muslim.

Future planning is to focus on the digital presence expansion for more travel agencies to participate in this global connectivity for the benefits to customers worldwide.

About Us – Air Ticket, Hotel, Cruise, Local Attraction, Holiday Package, and Umrah create a seamless experience across www.HalalHoliday.com for the betterment and assure Muslim faith-based products to worldwide Muslim Travelers.



