CBD Unlimited Increases Fulfillment Capacity

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿via NEWMEDIAWIRE – CBD Unlimited, Inc., formerly known as Endexx Corporation (EDXC), a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce an increase to its fulfillment capacity as the company continues to grow its e-commerce presence.

The company has ramped up operations across all e-commerce platforms and its affiliate program. The company now has multiple affiliate partnerships in place supporting inventory, order fulfillment and customer service.

“Demand is driving us to expand our fulfillment capacity. As the company increases our fulfillment rate, this enables us to fill orders as we scale at a more efficient and expedited pace,” commented Mr. Todd Davis, CEO and Chairman. “As we are currently ramping up operations at an exponential rate, it remains crucial to have a reliable infrastructure in order to keep up with our rapidly growing demand.”

For more information regarding the e-commerce affiliate program, please contact the Company at sales@cbdunlimited.com.

About CBD Unlimited, Inc.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural Hemp-Derived CBD, containing less than 0.3% THC in compliance with USDA regulations. The company’s products are built upon three key fundamentals: targeted-delivery, controlled-dosing and dual-therapy applications. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, to proprietary pet products, all with the shared purpose of supporting the therapeutic relief of pain and inflammation for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over a half a decade of research, clinical observation and scientific experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per serving.

Gorilla-Tek by Endexx strives to create modern, convenient retail solutions that are focused on improving customer access to high-demand and restricted products. Our systems and processes will continuously improve in order to simplify the customer experience across digital, mobile and in-store shopping trips. We are committed to customizing solutions for our retail partners that allow them to explore new business concepts and geographies.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: For further investor and media information, contact: CBD Unlimited, Inc. Todd Davis Chairman & CEO InvestorRelations@cbdunlimited.com 480-595-6900



