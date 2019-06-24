OneSpan Wins SIIA CODiE Award for Best Fintech Solution

/EIN News/ -- OneSpan’s Intelligent Adaptative Authentication awarded for its strong security performance, real-time fraud detection capabilities and intuitive user experience



CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, today announced that its Intelligent Adaptative Authentication was named Best Fintech Solution as part of the 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards honor software products for achieving excellence and innovation in technology, and an award win shows strong market validation for a product’s innovation, vision and overall industry impact.

OneSpan’s Intelligent Adaptive Authentication with Risk Analytics enables real-time fraud detection for banks by using AI-based machine learning and pre-configured, customizable rule sets to analyze and score transaction data. Pulling from user behavior, mobile devices, mobile applications and real-time transactions, the resulting analysis enables financial institutions to apply precise levels of security to transactions while minimizing the friction often part of authentication.

SIIA describes the Best Fintech Solution award as one that makes the financial services industry more efficient using radical and disruptive innovation. Judges awarded OneSpan’s solution based on its platform flexibility, feature set, usability, security and interoperability, with the purpose of enabling the expansion of business and consumer options for conducting transactions.

“The CODiE Awards recognize the most innovative high-impact products in the market,” said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. “We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how industries do business.”

“Financial institutions have long faced the challenge of striking the right balance between fraud prevention, customer experience and compliance,” said OneSpan CEO, Scott Clements. “Intelligent Adaptative Authentication enables financial institutions to simultaneously reduce fraud and elevate the customer experience. Awards like the CODiEs reinforce OneSpan’s innovation and leadership in solving fraud issues globally.”

Those who would like to learn more about Intelligent Adaptative Authentication can visit www.onespan.com/products/intelligent-adaptive-authentication .

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people’s identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan’s unified, open platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at OneSpan.com and on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

