Trevali Releases its Inaugural Sustainability Report

“This report is our first step towards becoming more transparent in how we manage the elements of sustainability,” said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. “We will keep improving the quality of our data and management practices and build on the good progress we have made so far. The future of mining requires meeting higher sustainability standards and is an essential part of Trevali’s objective to become an industry leader in sustainability and one of the best underground mining companies in the world.”

“The past two years have been a time of transformation and growth for Trevali. Nearly two years ago, we were a smaller company with one owned and operated asset, the Caribou Mine, and a second asset, the Santander Mine, that was largely run by contractors under our guidance. Today, we have four mines in four jurisdictions across the globe, and each one is run by Trevali, to Trevali standards,” stated Jessica McDonald, Chair of the Board and Chair of the Health, Safety, Environment and Community Committee. “In building this sustainability foundation and publishing this report, Trevali has taken an important step towards becoming a leader in sustainable development. We have made a public commitment to running our business in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company with four mines: the 90% owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick in Canada, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

